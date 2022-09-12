Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
OSHP: Man killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Middletown
WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin Township man has died, and a Centerville woman was injured after a crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near state Route 122 just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers
A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on I-71 in Landen after a crash
LANDEN, Ohio — The three right lanes on southbound I-71 in Landen are blocked due to a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras at 7:55 a.m. near the Mason Montgomery Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
wvxu.org
What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State
Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSHP: Woman dies after pedestrian crash near St. Marys
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One woman has died after a pedestrian crash north of St. Marys early Sunday morning. Crews were called to Lambert Road just north of U.S. 33 in Noble Township around 12:16 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Preliminary investigations show a black 2017 GMC...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Ile Township woman struck by gravel hauler while standing in front of her home
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after a gravel hauler struck her while she was in front of her home in Grosse Isle Township. The crash happened on Saturday at around 4:15 pm, on Meridian Road near Lakewood. Police say a 2004...
WLWT 5
2 charged with endangering child after toddler admitted to hospital in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been charged with endangering a child after a toddler was hospitalized in Pierce Township, police said. According to court records, on Sept. 6 just before 10 p.m. Pierce Township officers conducted a welfare check on Hunter Court after someone reported the child’s injuries.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Standard
1 killed in St. Henry accident
ST. HENRY - A 33-year-old Coldwater man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 119 at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. [More]
WLWT 5
Man found competent to stand trial in deadly Walmart shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — The man accused of the deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township faced a judge Tuesday to determine his competency to stand trial. For the second time, Anthony Brown was found competent. Brown, 32, is accused of shooting and killing a shopper and injuring a Walmart worker.
WTOV 9
Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
WLWT 5
Ohio school report cards released: See ratings for each district
The Ohio Department of Education released its annual Ohio School Report Cards Thursday, rating schools on five components. The report cards may look different this year, as districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released next fall.
La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – La Niña is a global weather pattern that usually lasts under a year or two, but that is not the case with the current cycle, and it could impact your winter. This winter is forecasted to be the third winter in a row with La Niña in place, a rare feat […]
dayton.com
La Niña winter predicted, bringing Ohio a colder, wetter season than usual
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting the end of this year will bring a La Niña winter, which could give the Miami Valley a colder, wetter winter than usual. In a release earlier this month, the CPC said that it predicts a 91% chance La...
Comments / 1