ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Square Enix joins a blockchain, looks forward to 'harnessing user contributions'

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pUwh_0hs3eWOW00
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix has been one of the most bullish of the major publishers in announcing its intention to seriously invest in blockchain technology. At the start of the year, president Yosuka Matsuda said the company intends to "ramp up our efforts to develop a business accordingly, with an eye to potentially issuing our own tokens in the future."

What exactly that might mean remains to be seen, though one unexpected outcome was Square Enix selling off its Western studios and series like Deus Ex and Tomb Raider to Embracer group for roughly $300 million. A good chunk of this money was earmarked for Square Enix's crypto projects and, when discussing last year's financial results, it kept on banging the drum for blockchain, NFTs and other things that fung in the night.

Now, Square Enix is going to become part of a blockchain. It will be one of 21 'node validators' of the Oasys blockchain, which like all of them claims to be eco-friendly and not like all those other blockchains. A node validator is an entity that maintains a copy of a given blockchain, and has a role in verifying and keeping records of all its transactions. No word yet on what the Gallagher brothers think about the name.

The Oasys project does have some serious Japanese talent behind it, including Hajime Nakatani (president and CEO of Bandai Namco's research division), and Shuji Utsumi (a founding member at Playstation, co-founder of Q Entertainment, and current co-COO of Sega), and it has secured commitments from several big publishers, including unsurprisingly Bandai Namco and Sega as well as those crypto-fanciers over at Ubisoft.

Yosuke Saito, the director of Square Enix's Blockchain Entertainment Division, said:

"Our shared enthusiasm for Web3 gaming makes this an exciting partnership for us and we look forward to gaining insights that can advance the creation of all-new gameplay experiences for gamers across the globe."

Most concerning for the gamer in the street will be this line from the press release: "As part of this initiative, Square Enix and Oasys will explore the feasibility of harnessing user contributions in the development of new games on the Oasys blockchain."

Well, we had a good run everyone. Oasys doesn't yet have a firm launch date but it's expected to happen later this year. Then I suppose we'll get our first glimpse of what happens when Final Fantasy fans get offered the chance to buy 'one-of-a-kind' moogles.

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product

Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals

The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Linus Investment#Video Game#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Embracer#Square Enix#Oasys#Japanese#Bandai Namco#Q Entertainment
PC Gamer

Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now

Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Oracle reports 18% revenue growth after Cerner deal closes

Oracle came up short on profit, but its revenue met expectations. The company closed its $28 billion acquisition of health data software maker Cerner in the quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter ended Aug. 31 accelerated from the 5% it posted in the prior quarter, according to a statement. Oracle...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

Linux Foundation Project Will Tackle Digital Wallet Interoperability

The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to open-source software development, plans to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), a collaborative effort to encourage the development interoperable digital wallets for a variety of use cases. The OWF will focus on building an open-source software engine that other organizations and companies can use...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
PC Gamer

This builder snuck a whole-ass gaming PC inside an Xbox 360

YouTuber Tech By Matt pushes one of the hottest chassis in gaming to its very limits. PC cases these days are all about showing off: tempered glass panels, RGB lighting, sleek metal designs like alien spacecraft, the works. Many builders, however, buck the trends in order to create the most ludicrous "sleeper PCs" with high end hardware cloaked in outdated or unassuming cases, like some kind of warrior monk incognito.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Chernin Group & Management Company Night Inc. Launch Investment Firm Night Capital

The Chernin Group and Night, Inc. are launching Night Capital, a new investment company with commitments of $100 million, to acquire established consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent. Alexandra Moore, a former executive from Amazon who focused on mergers and acquisitions, will lead Night Capital as its founding managing director. TCG has also invested directly in Night, where TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will be joining the board. Night Capital directors include Night founder and CEO Reed Duchscher, Night president Ezra Cooperstein, Moore, Kearns and TCG principal Jacob Smilovitz. “Night has been at the forefront of the talent ecosystem and the communities...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights

Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Windows 11 explores an expanded, full-sized widget board

Developers are getting the chance to test out a new expanded view for widgets feature on the latest Windows 11 preview build as of Wednesday. Microsoft is now rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to its Dev Channel, which includes the expanded view for widgets feature. The...
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy