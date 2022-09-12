Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Pressures have increased for family caregivers
CHARLOTTE – Today’s sandwich generation is pressed between the weight of their responsibilities: caring for aging parents while raising children in the midst of ever-changing economic and societal shifts. As the average life expectancy continues to increase, and families wait longer to have children, the demand on those caring for generations on either side of them only intensifies. As these pressures continue to weigh heavier on these caregivers, those in the sandwich generation feel more like a panini – pressed between two piping hot grill plates. And most don’t know where to turn for support.
Piedmont Medical Center patient thankful for new hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I have never been in pain like that in my life.” Charles Cornell is celebrating his birthday today — a day he may not have seen without Fort Mill’s new 100-bed hospital open to the public. “Cause they said what happened was my heart had given a couple […]
Wingate names chief diversity officer
WINGATE – Wingate University has named Dana Murray Patterson its new chief diversity officer. Patterson comes to Wingate following a months-long nationwide search. Prior to her hiring, she met with administrators, the senior management team, trustees, faculty and staff members and a group of students, for whom she offered a teaching demonstration.
Ballantyne events ensure students have tools for school
CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office raised $167,828 worth of school supplies for students in need through monetary donations and event proceeds from the Live at 11 summer concert series in Ballantyne. Donations benefit Ballantyne’s annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive and will be distributed through Classroom Central. Volunteers at the Live at 11 series also packed 1,000 pencil kits at the Aug. 5 concert.
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Rotary District 7680 holding events for International Day of Peace
CHARLOTTE – Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be recognized throughout the world as International Day of Peace (or World Peace Day). District 7680 in North Carolina is holding two events that day to celebrate Rotary’s role in peacebuilding. The first event will be online from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30...
Atrium Health’s mega deal with Advocate Aurora under regulatory scrutiny
CHARLOTTE — An Illinois regulatory board vote today could scrap the proposed blockbuster merger between Charlotte’s Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, which has co-headquarters in Milwaukee and suburban Chicago, Crain’s Chicago reported. The two health-care systems announced May 11 plans for a joint-operating agreement. At the...
The crisis surrounding veterinarians and animal health care
Warning: This show includes discussions of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, the number for the suicide crisis hotline is 988. There is a crisis surrounding the animal care industry. Animal shelters across the country are at a breaking point, and Mecklenburg County is...
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Piedmont Natural Gas donates $100,000 to Charlotte Rescue Mission
CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas donated $100,000 to build a place of dignity and respect for men coming to Charlotte Rescue Mission. The Charlotte Rescue Mission serves men and women who are addicted to drugs or alcohol and are predominately homeless. It provides free, professional residential recovery services. The gift will help to replace the current building, which is almost 100 years old.
Huntersville resident is new COO of EnergyUnited
Sept. 13. Brett Alkins is the new chief operating officer at EnergyUnited. The position was previously held by Thomas Golden, before he was selected by the EnergyUnited Board of Directors to succeed Wayne Wilkins as the cooperative’s chief executive officer. Alkins’ tenure with EnergyUnited began in 2015 as C&I...
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall
Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — PowerHome Solar laid off 500 workers and stopped sales in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia this week, citing losses related to defective equipment that led the company to sue its former provider last month. This is the second round of job cuts PowerHome, doing business as...
Residents grateful city will preserve east Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents at an east Charlotte apartment complex said they are thankful for the council members’ decision Monday night to preserve the complex. The City Council approved $8 million to preserve the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue at Kilborne Drive. The complex will keep the same number...
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been over a year and a half since we’ve seen dozens of tents on the streets near Uptown Charlotte. The encampment, located near Charlotte's North End and once known as "Tent City," was filled with hundreds of people. Now some of those former...
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
