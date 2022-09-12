ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Pressures have increased for family caregivers

CHARLOTTE – Today’s sandwich generation is pressed between the weight of their responsibilities: caring for aging parents while raising children in the midst of ever-changing economic and societal shifts. As the average life expectancy continues to increase, and families wait longer to have children, the demand on those caring for generations on either side of them only intensifies. As these pressures continue to weigh heavier on these caregivers, those in the sandwich generation feel more like a panini – pressed between two piping hot grill plates. And most don’t know where to turn for support.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate names chief diversity officer

WINGATE – Wingate University has named Dana Murray Patterson its new chief diversity officer. Patterson comes to Wingate following a months-long nationwide search. Prior to her hiring, she met with administrators, the senior management team, trustees, faculty and staff members and a group of students, for whom she offered a teaching demonstration.
WINGATE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ballantyne events ensure students have tools for school

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office raised $167,828 worth of school supplies for students in need through monetary donations and event proceeds from the Live at 11 summer concert series in Ballantyne. Donations benefit Ballantyne’s annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive and will be distributed through Classroom Central. Volunteers at the Live at 11 series also packed 1,000 pencil kits at the Aug. 5 concert.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Rotary District 7680 holding events for International Day of Peace

CHARLOTTE – Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be recognized throughout the world as International Day of Peace (or World Peace Day). District 7680 in North Carolina is holding two events that day to celebrate Rotary’s role in peacebuilding. The first event will be online from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Barnes
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Piedmont Natural Gas donates $100,000 to Charlotte Rescue Mission

CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas donated $100,000 to build a place of dignity and respect for men coming to Charlotte Rescue Mission. The Charlotte Rescue Mission serves men and women who are addicted to drugs or alcohol and are predominately homeless. It provides free, professional residential recovery services. The gift will help to replace the current building, which is almost 100 years old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Huntersville resident is new COO of EnergyUnited

Sept. 13. Brett Alkins is the new chief operating officer at EnergyUnited. The position was previously held by Thomas Golden, before he was selected by the EnergyUnited Board of Directors to succeed Wayne Wilkins as the cooperative’s chief executive officer. Alkins’ tenure with EnergyUnited began in 2015 as C&I...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ent#Cochlear Implants#University Of Richmond#Medical Services#General Health#Ceenta#The University Of Florida#Harvard Medical School#Ithaca College#Penn State Health
WFAE

Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall

Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy