The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Reed Hastings
Ted Sarandos
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Netflix is not killing the binge model, contrary to news reports – but maybe it ought to

2022 has ushered in a slew of changes for Netflix subscribers, with the streamer finally jettisoning some of the principles it had once considered sacrosanct. Subscriptions, for example, now include more than just movies and TV shows — also, now, mobile video games exclusive to Netflix. An ad tier is also coming in November, while Netflix is moving to crack down on password-sharing. And on Friday, multiple blogs and news sites declared an even bigger change is coming: A larger, maybe even a complete, shift away from the all-at-once-release of Netflix shows.
Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry

Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
Netflix Lays Off 30 Film Animation Staffers

Netflix has laid off 30 staffers from its Film Animation teams, IndieWire has confirmed. Earlier this year, Netflix unveiled new leadership for its Animation Film team: vice president of Animation Film Content Karen Toliver and VP of Animation Film Production Traci Balthazor. Wednesday’s changes organize the animated-film production business under Balthazor, a person with knowledge of the plans told us. The 30 roles in question were no longer needed, the person said. Netflix has had seven animated projects nominated for Oscars over the past five years, including a win for “If Anything Happens, I Love You” (Best Animated Short Film). The other...
Every week for the past 2 months, the #1 movie on Netflix has been a flop with critics

No streaming service, not even one with as many at-bets and armed with as much data as Netflix, can bat a thousand when it comes to releasing original new movies. It’s an almost indescribably complex process, made even more so by the whims of fate that greet even the most perfectly executed production. Still, one could perhaps be forgiven for expecting Netflix movies to perform … well, better than they have been for the streamer over the last several weeks.
Jamie Foxx Vampire Movie ‘Day Shift’ Wins Subdued Week On Nielsen Chart; Streaming Again Grabs Biggest Share Of Viewing In August

Jamie Foxx vampire movie Day Shift, in its second week of availability on Netflix, topped a subdued field on Nielsen’s streaming chart for the week of August 15-21. While no title cracked the 1 billion mark in terms of minutes of viewing for the first time since April, total streaming continued its precedent-setting dominance as a portion of the overall viewing pie. In its monthly snapshot, The Gauge, Nielsen said streaming accounted for 35% of all viewing in August. It held an edge over broadcast and cable TV for the second straight month after having reached that tipping point in July...
Paramount Exploring Shuttering Showtime’s Stand-Alone Streaming Service And Shifting Content To Paramount+

In the latest sign of companies looking to streamline their brands in an increasingly streaming-centric world, Paramount Global has explored discontinuing Showtime streaming service and folding its content into the Paramount’s flagship Paramount+ offering. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the internal discussions Tuesday and stressed it’s early days. A source within Paramount confirmed talks have been held but emphasized that they are part of a broader assessment of distribution in the future. The lucrative traditional pay-TV business of Showtime remains intact after decades as a tried-and-true part of the linear bundle. The question now is about what...
Paramount Plus Review: Nostalgia-Rich Streaming Service That Can't Beat Netflix

NFL games for this season and CBS show premieres may have you thinking about a Paramount Plus subscription. The platform houses films, popular cartoons, TV series like NCIS and live sports, making it feel like a mashup of streaming services past and present. And now that Showtime shows and movies are part of the app, you can even upgrade your experience for a few extra dollars.
Hulu + Live TV Deal: Save $20 Off Your First 3 Months

Here’s a deal that’s great for sports fans, but also for anyone who likes channel surfing. Between now and October 5, you can save $20 a month off Hulu + Live TV for your first three months. That gets you access to tons of NFL and college football games, plus literally everything else that’s on the included live cable TV channels. It also includes the standard Hulu streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.
