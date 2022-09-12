Read full article on original website
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month. We say hello to Bobby from McFleshman’s Brewing Company in Appleton along with details on Munich in Manitowoc and the Fox Valley Lagerfest. Munich in Manitowoc...
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
Celebrate music and local business at the Cedars Festival, tonight in Little Chute
(WFRV) – It’s a two-day festival that brings local musicians and local businesses together. Isiah Driessen, founder and musician visited Local 5 Live along with musician Genevieve Heyward with details on tonight’s inaugural Cedars Festival. Details from thecedarsproject.com:. Located on the property of the first home built...
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
‘We enhance the beauty in you’: Local salon welcomes people from all walks of life
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based salon is working to be a Wisconsin business that any and everyone can feel welcome in. Over on the east side, staff with the Main Salon & Spa say they pride themselves on how the business focuses on “enhancing the beauty in you.” For founder and Master Barber Betz Castro Rodriguez, the journey entering the cosmetology industry started off, with what some would say, a rather ‘rough cut.’
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
Construction Underway for New Starbucks in Sturgeon Bay
A DCMC clinic and an AT&T store will share the space. A Starbucks with a drive-through will occupy almost half of a three-unit commercial building that’s now under construction at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) in Sturgeon Bay. Richard Robinson, president of the...
Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass hosts Art After Dark, kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass hosted its Art After Dark event to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. At the event, officials invited Dear Dualidad to sing live music in both English and Spanish. Along with the live music, patrons were able to enjoy a beautiful...
2022 Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes starts this weekend
(WFRV) – Dreaming of a new home or something new for the one you have?. Local 5 Live was out in Hobart with details on the Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes, when it comes to home improvement and design, you’ll have 27 options to check out or get a trend check for some inspiration.
Get your tickets now for the popular Soup Walk
(WFRV) – The temps might still be in the 80s but it’s almost soup weather!. It’s also time to get your tickets for a tasty walk in De Pere since the popular event sells out fast. Tina Quigley, Executive Director of Definitely De Pere joined Local 5...
Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
Anime and Manga Themed Bubble Tea shop is the first of its kind in Appleton
(WFRV) – It’s the first Anime and Manga Themes Bubble Tea Shop located in Appleton. Owner Fanni Xie visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Uni Uni Appleton as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood. Uni Uni is located at 823 W College Avenue, Suite B...
National Railway Museum gets major upgrade
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its shoreline stabilization project. After high water and flooding eroded more than 1,000 feet of shoreline and began to undercut portions of the operation track in 2020, the Museum utilized the opportunity to address the emergency through targeted stabilization.
Menasha roundabouts on Racine Street to open, new bridge still closed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Drivers still won't be able to cross the Fox River, but the roundabouts at the ends of the Racine Street Bridge are set to open Thursday evening. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the roundabouts at Main Street in downtown Menasha and Ahnaip Street on Doty Island will open after 5 p.m.
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
Lambeau unveils new concessions menu
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
Find your way through the Red Barn Corn Maze this weekend in Forestville
(WFRV) – Find your way out of the corn maze and enjoy a ton of fun activities. Local 5 Live gets details on the Red Barn Corn Maze, a new fall attraction in Door County opening in Forestville this weekend. Details from redbarnmaze.com:. Saturdays 10:00 am – 6:00 pm...
