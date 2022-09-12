ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algoma, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month. We say hello to Bobby from McFleshman’s Brewing Company in Appleton along with details on Munich in Manitowoc and the Fox Valley Lagerfest. Munich in Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC, WI
City
Algoma, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We enhance the beauty in you’: Local salon welcomes people from all walks of life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based salon is working to be a Wisconsin business that any and everyone can feel welcome in. Over on the east side, staff with the Main Salon & Spa say they pride themselves on how the business focuses on “enhancing the beauty in you.” For founder and Master Barber Betz Castro Rodriguez, the journey entering the cosmetology industry started off, with what some would say, a rather ‘rough cut.’
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Chance

Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
MENASHA, WI
Door County Pulse

Construction Underway for New Starbucks in Sturgeon Bay

A DCMC clinic and an AT&T store will share the space. A Starbucks with a drive-through will occupy almost half of a three-unit commercial building that’s now under construction at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) in Sturgeon Bay. Richard Robinson, president of the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

2022 Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes starts this weekend

(WFRV) – Dreaming of a new home or something new for the one you have?. Local 5 Live was out in Hobart with details on the Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes, when it comes to home improvement and design, you’ll have 27 options to check out or get a trend check for some inspiration.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Get your tickets now for the popular Soup Walk

(WFRV) – The temps might still be in the 80s but it’s almost soup weather!. It’s also time to get your tickets for a tasty walk in De Pere since the popular event sells out fast. Tina Quigley, Executive Director of Definitely De Pere joined Local 5...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

National Railway Museum gets major upgrade

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its shoreline stabilization project. After high water and flooding eroded more than 1,000 feet of shoreline and began to undercut portions of the operation track in 2020, the Museum utilized the opportunity to address the emergency through targeted stabilization.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Menasha roundabouts on Racine Street to open, new bridge still closed

MENASHA (WLUK) -- Drivers still won't be able to cross the Fox River, but the roundabouts at the ends of the Racine Street Bridge are set to open Thursday evening. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the roundabouts at Main Street in downtown Menasha and Ahnaip Street on Doty Island will open after 5 p.m.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lambeau unveils new concessions menu

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
GREEN BAY, WI

