Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies
LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!. From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season. The movie line-up is as follows:. The Shining: Oct....
Hersheypark is ready to debut Halloween themed experience, Dark Nights
HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hersheypark has transformed into a spooky wonderland. It's debuting its frightfully immersive haunt experience, Dark Nights, beginning Saturday, September 17, 2022. The experience has four spine-tingling haunted houses and three scare zones. The four-acre Dark Nights expansion is the largest investment in a seasonal event to date...
Sunrise Chef: Tastes and Tunes fundraising event
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Today's kitchen segments aren't just about tasty food, they will also promote a benefit for a family shelter on Bethlehem's south side. The Bethlehem Rotary Club is organizing the event on Oct. 2, starting at 3 and 6 p.m. Chefs and restaurateurs are donating meals. The event...
Kevin Hart to return to Reading with 'Reality Check' tour
READING, Pa. — Comedian Kevin Hart will be returning to Reading this fall. The Philadelphia native announced Monday that the Santander Arena will be a stop on his "Reality Check" tour. The show is set for Thursday, Oct. 6. Hart's appearance in Reading will be followed by shows at...
Keith Haring drawing goes for big bucks at auction
A Keith Haring drawing that was found on a wall of his childhood home in Kutztown sold for much more than was expected at auction Wednesday. The person who bought the small piece of art placed a winning bid of $143,750. It was expected to sell for as much as $50,000.
Museum rediscovers 16th-century stained glass panels
READING, Pa. — The Reading Public Museum has had a pair of 16th-century stained glass panels in its collection for nearly 90 years, but little was known about their history. That is, until now. The panels were on display at the museum until 2012, when they were removed for...
Got Old Toys? This Guy Is Touring Philly Area Looking to Buy Vintage Toys
Parents who still have that bin full of toys even though your child left home years ago, this one's for you. "America's Toy Scout" Joel Magee announced he's hosting a vintage toy buying show at various locations across the Philadelphia area this week. The 'Pawn Stars' Disney expert will be...
Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus to close Oct. 2 after 36 years
EMMAUS, Pa. - Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs will close Oct. 2 after 36 years of serving customers in Emmaus. "The time has come for us to retire," according to a social media post from the restaurant, run by Helen and Gary Cavaluzzo. "We thank all of you so much...
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
Knoebels roller coaster named best in the world, best food
ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort announced that their famous wooden roller coaster, Phoenix, was named “Best Wooden Roller Coaster” for a fourth time by Amusement Today magazine. This is the fourth year that Phoenix has been awarded the Golden Ticket, an award that is decided...
Latin American Festival planned for this weekend in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Celebrations for Hispanic-Heritage month will kick off this weekend in Lancaster County. The 2022 Latin American Festival will be held at 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find a schedule of events and...
Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia
- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners
OLEY TWP., Pa. — The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Organizers said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the...
Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at the ARL
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, September 16th – Sunday, September 18th, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and...
Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading
READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Oley Valley kicks off 75th annual community fair
OLEY TWP., Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair opened its 75th year Thursday, with lots to see and do at the Oley Fairgrounds. Fairgoers can enjoy snacks, including the event's famous French fries. There's also farm equipment to check out and plenty of animals to meet. One person...
