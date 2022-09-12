ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III and Camilla sit on their thrones after Queen Elizabeth’s death

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sat on their thrones at Westminster Hall in London for the first time on Monday.

The new monarch, 73, addressed the 900 members of Parliament and the House of the Lords after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The representatives offered their condolences to Charles, who expressed how “deeply grateful” he was for their support.

“As I stand before you here today I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions,” the king began his address.

Charles then referenced several “tangible connections” between Parliament and his “darling late mother” — including commemorations for the Queen’s Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees (the Platinum memorial has yet to be unveiled).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JrHu_0hs3deTF00
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sat on their thrones at Westminster Hall on Monday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9lR6_0hs3deTF00
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sat on their thrones at Westminster Hall on Monday. Mirrorpix / MEGA

“While very young, her late majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTzcG_0hs3deTF00
Charles addressed Parliament for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“This vow, she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty, which with God’s help and your counsel’s, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Charles then took his seat on the throne next to his wife, who had been sitting on her own throughout his speech. The two sat for less than a minute before everyone stood to sing the national anthem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1th24g_0hs3deTF00
The king praised his late mother's "unsurpassed devotion" to her country. NBC
The king praised his late mother's "unsurpassed devotion" to her country. NBC

The new sovereign appeared emotional as he heard the crowd sing the modified lyrics of “God Save the King.” His eyes looked glossier than normal, and at the end of the song, he looked down for a moment before giving a quick smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H7Q4_0hs3deTF00
The monarch appeared emotional as he heard the representatives sing "God Save the King." POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0340xH_0hs3deTF00
The monarch appeared emotional as he heard the representatives sing "God Save the King." POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOzRG_0hs3deTF00
The monarch appeared emotional as he heard the representatives sing "God Save the King." POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles was officially proclaimed monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” he said in an address to the Privy Council at the time. “Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUdGz_0hs3deTF00
Charles previously expressed his "greatest sadness" over the Queen's death. Samir Hussein/WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQswG_0hs3deTF00
Charles previously expressed his "greatest sadness" over the Queen's death. Samir Hussein
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywT9R_0hs3deTF00
Charles previously expressed his "greatest sadness" over the Queen's death. Getty Images

The Queen died hours after the royal family announced she had been placed under “medical supervision” at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland last Thursday.

She reigned for a historic 70 years.

Related
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The List

Meghan Markle's Facial Expression At The Queen's Procession Has Twitter Upset

Today, followed by a procession of the royal family, the Queen's coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where her funeral will take place on September 19 (via BBC and Bloomberg). The looks on the faces of the long-serving monarch's closest relatives, including Prince Andrew, not in his military uniform, was heartbreaking, with King Charles looking exhausted. And why wouldn't he? Since losing his mother last week, the new sovereign has endured a full schedule of events that will lead up to saying a final goodbye to the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Throne#Uk#Parliament#The House Of The Lords
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
DoYouRemember?

Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing

Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
U.K.
