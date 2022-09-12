NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson will return to the site of what he calls his greatest college victory but in a very different role. Thompson, one of masters of Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense, led the second-ranked Sooners to a 17-7 win at No. 1 Nebraska back in 1987 in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century II.” He will be back at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to cheer as his son, Casey, plays quarterback for Nebraska against No. 6 Oklahoma. The game has special meaning for Charles because it’s a series he grew up watching. Nebraska and Oklahoma were powers in the Big 8 and Big 12 for decades before the Huskers left for the Big Ten, and the programs often played late-season games that affected the national title race. “To be a part of it in this aspect it’s a little bit different for me,” Charles said. “Obviously, my son being the quarterback for the University of Nebraska and having a chance to go play against the Sooners is one of those deals — you can never say never.”

