theozone.net
Wow. No wonder he wasn't successful at Nebraska. One wonder's if this was an isolated incident (m)
[In reply to "Interesting Reddit thread on the Husker’s failed recruitment of Dylan Riaola (link) *" by Blue Sky Buckeye, posted at 09:44:35 09/16/22]. or SOP with him? Even if he was sober he still would not have been successful. Mike Riley didn't have this problem and he was not successful either. Tom Osborne's pioneering national recruiting could not be sustained. Too many other schools in areas Osborne was successful, have become sophisticated in recruiting as well. There is probably no football recruit within 300 miles of Lincoln. Far from recruiting hotbeds like GA, FL, TX, CA. The one compelling advantage they do have is a loyal fan base. Impressive to me they continue to pack the stadium despite mediocre results.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph takes away Blackshirts; ‘Everybody’s going to have a clean slate’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph said on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday night that he’s taken away Blackshirts from the defense. “It’s nothing negative,” Joseph said. “We talked about a new era starting. We said everybody’s going to have a clean slate. So we’re 0-0.”
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Ex-Oklahoma QB Thompson's son to lead Nebraska vs Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson will return to the site of what he calls his greatest college victory but in a very different role. Thompson, one of masters of Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense, led the second-ranked Sooners to a 17-7 win at No. 1 Nebraska back in 1987 in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century II.” He will be back at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to cheer as his son, Casey, plays quarterback for Nebraska against No. 6 Oklahoma. The game has special meaning for Charles because it’s a series he grew up watching. Nebraska and Oklahoma were powers in the Big 8 and Big 12 for decades before the Huskers left for the Big Ten, and the programs often played late-season games that affected the national title race. “To be a part of it in this aspect it’s a little bit different for me,” Charles said. “Obviously, my son being the quarterback for the University of Nebraska and having a chance to go play against the Sooners is one of those deals — you can never say never.”
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska-Oklahoma and More
Join in Wednesday at 8 p.m. CDT as Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka go live to discuss four of this weekend’s college games
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
Look: Brent Venables Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Clear
On Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Oklahoma will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Speaking to reporters this week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables praised Nebraska fans for their loyalty and passion. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate, very similar to here," Venables said. "For the longest time, and...
Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral
Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
theozone.net
Re: Zero head coaching experience ...
[In reply to "Nebraska should interview Hartline. They need serious recruiters there. *" by Tom Zak, posted at 16:46:27 09/12/22]. and zero experience as the top offensive or defensive coordinator. Hence, why would Nebraska want Hartline as its next coach?. Marcus Freeman might turn into a good head coach, even...
Doc’s Diagnosis: Nail in the Coffin
Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down Georgia Southern’s winning touchdown against Nebraska
