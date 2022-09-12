ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Warren high school closed, police investigating following social media threat

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amxa0_0hs3dK0p00

WARREN (WWJ) -- Students at Lincoln High School were sent home after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer spoke to WWJ's Charlie Langton outside of the high school.

According to Dwyer, the threatening post was discovered by a staff member shortly after the start of the school day.

At approximately 9 a.m., the school superintendent made the decision to dismiss classes and close the building.

When Langton first reached the high school around 10 a.m., he said the building and grounds were empty except for a couple Warren police officers standing out front.

By 10:30 a.m., there was greater police presence around the school.

"Families have been notified of the dismissal," said Commissioner Dwyer, "and the Warren Police Department will be investigating fully the threats that were made."

At this time, the nature of the threat and who posted it remains unknown.

Lincoln High School is located on 9 Mile Rd, just east of M-53. The middle school appears to still be open. So far, police have not issued any warnings for the surrounding area.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

