Los Angeles, CA

Nurse, 37, was driving at 130mph when she ‘killed six people including unborn baby’ in horror Los Angeles crash

By Chris Bradford
 4 days ago
A NURSE accused of killing six people in a high-speed car crash was traveling at speeds of up to 130mph, court documents have claimed.

Nicole Linton, 37, is accused of causing a multi-vehicle horror smash that saw a heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby killed in Los Angeles on August 4.

Six people including an unborn child were killed in a fiery, high-speed crash in Los Angeles on August 4 Credit: Getty
Nurse Nicole Linton is accused of driving at speeds of up to 130mph Credit: AP

Court documents seen by the Los Angeles Times have claimed that Mercedes driver Linton, of Texas, reached speeds of up to 130mph.

She apparently “floored” the gas pedal for at least five seconds before the collision.

It was previously thought that Linton was speeding at around 90mph.

Prosecutors have also claimed that Linton was “conscious and deliberate” while behind the wheel.

The court documents claimed: “This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated.”

Prosecutors dispute the claims from her lawyer, who suggested that Linton suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness”.

Doctor William Winter said: “She (Linton) has no recollection of the events that led to her collision."

The nurse's legal team said her behavior had become “increasingly frightening” in the hours before the crash.

Last month, it emerged that Linton had been suffering from mental health problems for years.

Linton’s sister revealed that her sibling suffered a mental health breakdown while she was studying.

She claimed the stress had become "too much" for Linton.

Linton’s defense attorneys said she was diagnosed with bipolar days after being arrested for disorderly conduct in May 2018.

She suffered a panic attack and ran out of her apartment before jumping on a cop car as officers approached her.

Linton believed she was being possessed by her dead grandma, according to court documents.

She accused family members of stealing from her and started becoming obsessed with cleaning.

Linton was also admitted to a psychiatric ward just over a year later.

The nurse has been charged in connection with the deaths of six people following the high-speed crash.

A Los Angeles district attorney said: "Under state law, the unlawful killing of a fetus can be charged as murder."

Mom Asherey Ryan, 23, her baby boy Alonzo, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester, were killed.

Ryan, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant, was heading to a doctor’s appointment at the time of the collision.

Her sister Cotie Davis, told FOX11: “There’s always going to be a hole in my heart.”

'HOLE IN MY HEART'

Davis said she saw a video of the crash and recognized her sister's clothes in the horror footage.

Nathesia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 38, also died in the tragedy.

Six people were injured in the crash, according to cops.

Prosecutors said that Linton hit five to eight vehicles in the accident.

A witness claimed the Mercedes-Benz hit her car as she was leaving the gas station.

She told the LA Times: "All of a sudden that Mercedes is coming at me on ... fire.

"I didn’t have any time to think about it. It hit my car. I veered, hit the bench on the side."

Veronica Esquival, who witnessed the crash, told KTLA that a baby came flying toward her from the collision.

She said: "All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me.

“One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands.

"Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone."

Linton could face 90 years in jail if convicted.

Lynette Noble, 38, died in the collision Credit: Facebook
Mom Asherey Ryan, 23, was more than eight months pregnant when she was killed in the crash Credit: ABC7
Her son Alonzo was tragically among the fatalities Credit: ABC7

ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Unlawful Killing#Driving#Traffic Accident#Nurse#The Los Angeles Times#Mercedes
The US Sun

The US Sun

Community Policy