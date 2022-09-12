ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II dies: When is the funeral; what happens before then?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
The final funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by Buckingham Palace.

The funeral for the queen, who died Thursday in Scotland, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. local time.

From Buckingham Palace and the BBC, here is the updated schedule of the ongoing celebration of the life of Elizabeth II.

Monday

· At 2:35 p.m., Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will remain on view for 24 hours to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

· At 2:55 p.m., the coffin will be taken inside the cathedral, and King Charles and other members of the royal family will attend a service reflecting on the queen’s life.

· At 5:40 p.m., King Charles and Camilla will hear condolences from the Scottish Parliament.

· At 7:20 p.m., the king and other royal family members will hold a vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

· The third leg of the queen’s final ceremonial journey, during which her coffin will be flown to London, begins Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday

· Early in the day, the King and Camilla will visit Belfast where he will meet Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

· Charles and Camilla will then meet with religious leaders and attend a prayer service at St Anne’s Cathedral, before returning to London.

· The Queen’s coffin will be moved from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh airport, and then by plane to RAF Northolt. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will accompany her.

· The coffin is expected to arrive in London shortly before 7 p.m. and will then travel to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by the King and Camilla.

Wednesday

· The Queen’s coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall shortly after 2 p.m., where it will lie in state for four days.

· Crowds will be able to watch the procession through central London — along Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

· The Imperial State Crown will sit atop the coffin and it will be carried on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The King and members of the royal family will walk behind on a journey that will take 38 minutes.

· Once in Westminster Hall, the coffin will rest on a raised platform. Each corner of the platform will be guarded 24 hours a day by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

· Members of the public will be able to view the Queen’s coffin beginning at 5 p.m. Westminster Hall will remain open 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

Thursday

· The day marks the first of four full days that the Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall.

Friday

· As the Queen’s coffin lies in state for the second full day in Westminster Hall, the King and Camilla will travel to Wales.

Saturday

· The Queen’s coffin will lie in state for the third full day in Westminster Hall.

Sunday

· The Queen’s coffin will lie in state for the fourth full day in Westminster Hall. Britain will observe a nationwide minute of silence for a “moment of reflection” on Sunday, the eve of the queen’s funeral.

Monday

· The coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, set to begin at 11 a.m.

· Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, from where it will travel to Windsor.

· The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Chapel, where a committal service will take place.

