ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former MLB pitcher turned Port Authority cop dies in crash on way to 9/11 memorial event

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFXUo_0hs3clc700

NEW YORK — A former MLB pitcher who retired and became a Port Authority police officer has died in a car accident on his way to a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony on Sunday in New York City, the Atlanta Braves announced.

"We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the Braves tweeted. "Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta."

Varvaro voluntarily retired from the MLB in 2016 and became a Port Authority police officer, the team said.

"He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident," the Braves said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues."

In a statement to ABC News, Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole and Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said they were "heartbroken" over Varvaro's passing.

"The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service," O'Toole and Cotton said.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center -- including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department -- our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro. On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro's wife, Kerry, his four children, and his family and friends."

Varvaro, who hailed from Staten Island, New York, played 166 games with the Seattle Mariners, Braves and Boston Red Sox before voluntarily retiring, according to the MLB.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

Football Coach of One of the 3 Children Drowned in Coney Island Says 7-Year-Old was ‘Lovable’, ‘Excited’

The Brooklyn community mourning the tragic drowning deaths of three children, ages 7, 4 and 3 months, was further horrified when they learned the siblings may have been killed by their own mother. Allen McFarland was especially heartbroken to hear of the killings. He coached 7-year-old Zachary Merdy in football and remembered the little boy's excitable and loving nature fondly. He spoke with Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer about what the child was like.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

New York Woman Gets Prison Term for Altercation Aboard Plane

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Video Shows 2 Fire Trucks Collide As They Respond To An Emergency

Eight firefighters were injured in relation to a collision between two fire trucks in Paterson, New Jersey over the weekend. CBS New York reporter Thalia Perez shared a video of the crash captured by Dylan Legreaux, which shows the trucks collide en route to a two-alarm blaze at an e-bikes shop on Saturday (September 10) evening.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Varvaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Seattle Mariners#The Atlanta Braves#Abc News#Cotton
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy