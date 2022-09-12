Read full article on original website
ST. LOUIS – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race starts celebrating their 50th anniversary Friday. Balloon Race Spokesperson Jessica Stegen had the details on the weekend-long event.
There are big changes coming to more than 150 Catholic churches in the St. Louis area.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday afternoon. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday. Admission is free, but a ticket is needed to park. There will be live German music, polka dancing, and German food and drinks. Click here to learn more.
restaurantclicks.com
From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
restaurantclicks.com
Are you looking for the best pizza in St. Louis? Well, you’re in luck! You can read all about the best pizza stops in St. Louis. When I’m looking for the best pizza places to visit in a new city, I try to look for the best flavor and exquisite sauce.
ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
ST. LOUIS – A caravan of vintage motorcycles will drive through the St. Louis area Friday as part of the 2022 Cross Country Chase. 100 riders will leave Springfield, Illinois Friday. Then they’ll stop for lunch at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton, Illinois. The day will end in Rolla, Missouri. Participants are riding bikes made […]
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
restaurantclicks.com
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
It is the only Midwestern town in the top ten.
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis Public School students - two 16-year-olds and a 9-year-old - were shot between Sunday and Monday this week. One of the teens died. That prompted a powerful and stern message from Superintendent Kelvin Adams at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 school board meeting. "I'm...
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Charles moms started an online boutique five years ago via a Facebook group. Now they are celebrating their five-year anniversary – or as the owners say, “ the business is off to kindergarten!”. Pleated Boutique was recently announced as an Inc. 5000-...
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
feastmagazine.com
Nicky Slices has taken the St. Louis pizza world by storm by selling take-and-bake, Detroit-style pies on one singular platform: Instagram. Interested? You’ll have to move quickly – after the weekly menu is posted at 6pm on Monday nights, the pop-up sells out fast. It works like this:...
Pizza Marketplace
Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream has inked a deal to bring the brand back to St. Louis, Missouri. Travis and Heather Potts aim to open a location with the St. Louis area limits in the first quarter of 2023, according to a press release. "When we heard the St....
