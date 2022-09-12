ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Grant’s Farm Oktoberfest kicks off today

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday afternoon. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday. Admission is free, but a ticket is needed to park. There will be live German music, polka dancing, and German food and drinks. Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis

From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

St. Louis Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Are you looking for the best pizza in St. Louis? Well, you’re in luck! You can read all about the best pizza stops in St. Louis. When I’m looking for the best pizza places to visit in a new city, I try to look for the best flavor and exquisite sauce.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

‘The Rizzuto Show’ raises over $100K for Jeff Burton’s family

ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Cross Country Chase motorcycle ride goes through St. Louis today

ST. LOUIS – A caravan of vintage motorcycles will drive through the St. Louis area Friday as part of the 2022 Cross Country Chase. 100 riders will leave Springfield, Illinois Friday. Then they’ll stop for lunch at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton, Illinois. The day will end in Rolla, Missouri. Participants are riding bikes made […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis

The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pizza Marketplace

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream to return to St. Louis

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream has inked a deal to bring the brand back to St. Louis, Missouri. Travis and Heather Potts aim to open a location with the St. Louis area limits in the first quarter of 2023, according to a press release. "When we heard the St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

