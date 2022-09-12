Read full article on original website
Cyber intrusion takes Suffolk County websites, email offline
County leaders say no personal information of residents was breached and 911 and 311 call centers were not impacted.
MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes
An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
County IT systems crippled, with websites, email down, five days after discovery of cyberattack
Suffolk County’s information technology systems are still crippled due to a cyberattack county officials became aware of on Thursday. County Executive Steve Bellone said during a news conference today county officials and outside experts have been working around the clock to ensure that critical infrastructure is preserved, personal information is secured and important government functions and systems remain operational.
News 12
Weapons and drugs found at East Meadow correctional facility
Twenty inmates in Nassau County are under investigation after weapons and drugs were found at a correctional facility in East Meadow. Officials say the raid is part of an operation to clean up the jail under new leadership. Recently appointed Corrections Commissioner Michael Sposato says he is confident he will...
News 12
Officials: Some issues remain after Suffolk County cyberattack but 'no compromise to public safety'
Suffolk County officials are still having a hard time sending out emails four days after a cyberattack caused some county communication systems to go down. The Suffolk Police Department headquarters in Yaphank have walled off their tech systems that connect to any outside computer system and enacted their backup 911 caller system, which is similar to how they operated in the '90s.
L.I. community calls for outside police help after deadly shooting near school
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Members of a Long Island community are asking for police help from Nassau County and the state after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's. It happened just after school let out Wednesday afternoon in Hempstead Village, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported. On Thursday, the Hempstead School District offered a 19-second moment of silence for the unidentified 19-year-old former student who was killed less than a mile away from the high school and middle school."We have students that have to walk down Peninsula Boulevard during dismissal and duck for cover because people are shooting," said Hempstead School Board President Randy Stith. "It...
fireislandnews.com
Suffolk County Legislature Amends Local Law to That Would Regulate On-Demand Water Taxis
The office of Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (Democrat, County District 1) announced the passage IR 1551-2022, a bill he sponsored to amend a local law that licenses commercial watercraft, that includes those that transport passengers. The goal of said amendment, which was unanimously adopted by the Suffolk County Legislature, is intended to protect Suffolk County’s bays from an increase in the number of on-demand water taxis and limos in recent years, that operate both along the coastline as well as cross-bay, which according to the statement released by the County District 1 statement, which asserts that components of their operation have largely gone unregulated.
News 12
Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Bridgeport, Port Jefferson Ferry Bomb Threats
A man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made to Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time in a week's span that the ferries received a bomb threat. The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Sept. 6 after receiving a bomb threat.
Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
Alleged LI sacrifice under investigation after decapitated animals found
Decapitated chickens and goats were found inside garbage bags on Long Island — what’s typically found after ritualistic sacrifices, Suffolk County SPCA said Monday.
wshu.org
Report says Nassau County fails to provide help for non-English speaking people who called police
Volunteer testers who called Nassau County police precincts and headquarters and spoke only Spanish, received help about 50% of the time, according to a new report by advocacy groups the Long Island Language Advocates Coalition and the New York Immigration Coalition. A team of seven volunteers made 94 phone calls...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
News 12
Police: Suspect caught on video trying to break into Wantagh restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect caught on video trying to break into a Wantagh restaurant during the day. Police say the man used outdoor furniture to try and break through the glass at Margaritas Cafe on Wantagh Avenue. According to police, the man appears...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Department to Auction Over 100 Vehicles Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on September 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
27east.com
Southampton Village Police Report Hamptons Marathon Road Advisory
On Saturday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hamptons Marathon will be held in the Village of Southampton. The Southampton Village Police Department advises that motorists should... more. Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting ... 15 Sep 2022...
hslda.org
New York District Charges Family with Neglect—a Year after They Moved
Despite complying with state homeschool law, a family’s move from one end of New York’s Long Island to the other triggered a CPS investigation. At the end of the 2020-2021 school year, this HSLDA member family moved from eastern Suffolk County to Nassau County. As required by law,...
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
Woman stealing food and beer from LI 7-Eleven punches cop
A 51-year-old woman allegedly punched a police officer after drinking stolen beer and food and refused to leave a Long Island 7-Eleven on Wednesday.
wshu.org
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
