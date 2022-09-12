Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Michael Keaton Responds to Batgirl Cancellation
Michael Keaton is the latest cast member associated with Warner Bros. Discovery's ill-fated Batgirl movie to speak out about the project's demise. The Dopesick actor was present in the Emmys press room and answered some questions. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a...
TV Fanatic
Wolf Pack: Rodrigo Santoro to Star Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar
Wolf Pack is moving forward at Paramount+. The cabler announced today that Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) is set to star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming original series. Production on the series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is underway in Atlanta, Ga. The series is slated to premiere later this...
TV Fanatic
Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp
Grey's Anatomy has defied the odds for almost 20 years, but the hit ABC medical drama is experiencing its biggest revamp to date. As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo has dropped down to recurring status after being the face of the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1. To help...
TV Fanatic
Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 Online
Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Resident Alien S2E14 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14, Harry ends up having to go head-to-head with one of...
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 25
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 25, the drama mounted when everyone tried to put them together. Meanwhile, Nikki's intense birthday party left some of the roomies in a bad place. Elsewhere, a group trip to San Diego's Little Italy revealed some long-held secrets about one cast member.
TV Fanatic
Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller
Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy. Netflix also revealed that the series will launch...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky: Who's Out as Series Regular?
When Big Sky Season 3 gets underway at ABC, a fan favorite will be M.I.A. TV Line reports that Omar Metwally will not be back as a series regular. Series showrunner Elwood Reid told the outlet that the actor approached the showrunner about working on a play. “I didn’t know...
TV Fanatic
Tales of the Walking Dead Season Finale Exclusive Clip: A Terrifying Encounter
Tales of the Walking Dead is saying the spookiest story for last. It's hard to believe it, but the season finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC. The final chapter is a haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house.
TV Fanatic
A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW
The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW. The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c. A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. "The...
TV Fanatic
The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced
The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format. The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
TV Fanatic
Love Is Blind Season 3 Already Has a Premiere Date & Teaser
One of Netflix's most addictive reality series is returning sooner than you think. The streaming service on Wednesday revealed that Love Is Blind Season 3 will premiere next month. 12 new episodes have been ordered, and the rollout plan goes like this:. - Week 1 (Wednesday, October 19): Episodes 1-4.
TV Fanatic
Reacher: Shaun Sipos Joins Season 2 of Prime Video Drama
Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video. The Outer Range actor has landed a lead role on Reacher Season 2, Deadline reports. The Melrose Place alum has signed a one-year deal to play David O' Donnell. "He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and...
TV Fanatic
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rocky Mountain Bye
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 found the embattled reality TV star declaring "f--k these people." With tensions at a high, it was time for everyone to come to terms with Erika's actions. Meanwhile, Kathy was less than impressed when Lisa Rinna tried to upstage her...
TV Fanatic
Lifetime Announces V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series Starring Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills & More!
Lifetime is in the VC Andrews business, and they've dropped exciting news about an upcoming project. After the network's success this summer with the limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, seen by 10 million total viewers, they are breaking ground on the V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series, following the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival: First Look!
After being in development hell for such a long time time, the production on Criminal Minds: Evolution is moving at a quick pace. Paramount+ has unveiled four photos that are taken from the first two episodes back, and we are very excited about what's to come. While the show had...
TV Fanatic
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton
The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+. Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.
TV Fanatic
Vampire Academy
Vampire Academy Cast Previews Highly Anticipated TV Adaptation. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with the cast of Vampire Academy ahead of its highly anticipated launch on Peacock. Check it out right here.
