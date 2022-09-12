ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Michael Keaton Responds to Batgirl Cancellation

Michael Keaton is the latest cast member associated with Warner Bros. Discovery's ill-fated Batgirl movie to speak out about the project's demise. The Dopesick actor was present in the Emmys press room and answered some questions. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Wolf Pack: Rodrigo Santoro to Star Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar

Wolf Pack is moving forward at Paramount+. The cabler announced today that Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) is set to star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming original series. Production on the series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is underway in Atlanta, Ga. The series is slated to premiere later this...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp

Grey's Anatomy has defied the odds for almost 20 years, but the hit ABC medical drama is experiencing its biggest revamp to date. As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo has dropped down to recurring status after being the face of the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1. To help...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
John Oliver
TV Fanatic

Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 Online

Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Resident Alien S2E14 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14, Harry ends up having to go head-to-head with one of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 25

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 25, the drama mounted when everyone tried to put them together. Meanwhile, Nikki's intense birthday party left some of the roomies in a bad place. Elsewhere, a group trip to San Diego's Little Italy revealed some long-held secrets about one cast member.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller

Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy. Netflix also revealed that the series will launch...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Big Sky: Who's Out as Series Regular?

When Big Sky Season 3 gets underway at ABC, a fan favorite will be M.I.A. TV Line reports that Omar Metwally will not be back as a series regular. Series showrunner Elwood Reid told the outlet that the actor approached the showrunner about working on a play. “I didn’t know...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Police#Nypd#Defense Attorneys#Nbc
TV Fanatic

A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW

The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW. The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c. A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. "The...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced

The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format. The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Love Is Blind Season 3 Already Has a Premiere Date & Teaser

One of Netflix's most addictive reality series is returning sooner than you think. The streaming service on Wednesday revealed that Love Is Blind Season 3 will premiere next month. 12 new episodes have been ordered, and the rollout plan goes like this:. - Week 1 (Wednesday, October 19): Episodes 1-4.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TV Fanatic

Reacher: Shaun Sipos Joins Season 2 of Prime Video Drama

Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video. The Outer Range actor has landed a lead role on Reacher Season 2, Deadline reports. The Melrose Place alum has signed a one-year deal to play David O' Donnell. "He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rocky Mountain Bye

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 found the embattled reality TV star declaring "f--k these people." With tensions at a high, it was time for everyone to come to terms with Erika's actions. Meanwhile, Kathy was less than impressed when Lisa Rinna tried to upstage her...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Lifetime Announces V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series Starring Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills & More!

Lifetime is in the VC Andrews business, and they've dropped exciting news about an upcoming project. After the network's success this summer with the limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, seen by 10 million total viewers, they are breaking ground on the V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series, following the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival: First Look!

After being in development hell for such a long time time, the production on Criminal Minds: Evolution is moving at a quick pace. Paramount+ has unveiled four photos that are taken from the first two episodes back, and we are very excited about what's to come. While the show had...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton

The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+. Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Vampire Academy

Vampire Academy Cast Previews Highly Anticipated TV Adaptation. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with the cast of Vampire Academy ahead of its highly anticipated launch on Peacock. Check it out right here.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy