Last Saturday’s 56-0 win over Indiana State was not just big for Purdue on the field but also on the recruiting trail. Jeff Brohm’s coaching staff and the Boilermakers recruiting department hosted a handful of their commitments in the 2023 class and even more talented 2024 prospects from around the Midwest. Boiler Sports Report reached many of those prospects who were in attendance for their thoughts on the Boilermakers' huge win over the Sycamores and how their visit went.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO