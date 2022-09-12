Read full article on original website
Recruits react to Purdue's shutout victory over Indiana State
Last Saturday’s 56-0 win over Indiana State was not just big for Purdue on the field but also on the recruiting trail. Jeff Brohm’s coaching staff and the Boilermakers recruiting department hosted a handful of their commitments in the 2023 class and even more talented 2024 prospects from around the Midwest. Boiler Sports Report reached many of those prospects who were in attendance for their thoughts on the Boilermakers' huge win over the Sycamores and how their visit went.
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
Body found in pond confirmed to be missing Purdue student
The identity of the body found in the pond near Harrison bridge in late August has been confirmed by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. DNA results identified the man as 30-year-old Minxi Yang, the coroner told WLFI earlier today. Yang, a graduate student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, was...
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
WTHR
HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
livability.com
Why Fishers, IN is One of the Top 100 Best Places to Live
This Indianapolis suburb breaks out of its shell with economic growth, hometown culture, and community engagement. A growing economy, urban amenities and a wealth of recreational opportunities are just a few reasons Fishers, IN, has seen a steady stream of relocating families, more than earning its stripes on our list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live.
Indy Fuel plans move to Fishers as part of $550M expansion to Fishers District; 8,500 seat event center in the works
FISHERS, Ind. — A $550 million dollar expansion will make Fishers the new home of the Indy Fuel as a new 8,500-seat event center is being planned in the Fishers District. The city of Fishers says the development will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets southeast of IKEA. Once completed, the […]
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
Work at Stellantis plant to resume after deal with UAW
United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at a Stellantis casting plant in Indiana are returning to work after ratifying a deal with the company. Stellantis said that operations at the plant in Kokomo will resume late Monday after UAW Local 1166 workers voted to ratify the agreement. The two sides had announced a tentative agreement earlier in the day pending the ratification vote.
Current Publishing
Brainard will not seek another term as Carmel mayor
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced Sept. 13 that he does not plan to seek reelection in 2023. The seven-term Republican said the decision to step away from the role he’s held since 1996 was not an easy one. “I kept thinking that there’s always a few more projects I...
nomadlawyer.org
Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Fox 59
Indy restaurant openings, closings: coffee, beer and healthy foods
INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday, that means we’re updating you on what’s new on the local restaurant scene. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads returned to share the latest Central Indiana restaurant openings and closings, including new spots in Noblesville, Zionsville, The Fashion Mall and downtown. But...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Carmel woman. The Carmel Police Department say Chloe Bass, 19, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis. Bass is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
Current Publishing
Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers
The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about...
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
247Sports
