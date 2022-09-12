Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Over 180 paddlers take to Northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes Water Trail
ANTRIM COUNTY – Paddle Antrim is ready to celebrate Northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes Water Trail at the 7th annual Paddle Antrim Festival September 15-17. This event is highlighted by over 180 paddlers embarking on a two-day paddle through the Chain of Lakes and includes family friendly events all weekend long for the entire community.
Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years
New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
Central Michigan Life
Mount Pleasant's third-oldest business is closed
After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer. “After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
Up North Voice
Superheroes to descend on Grayling
GRAYLING – A collaborative effort that started in Arizona more than six years ago is making its way to Grayling. Tracy Wilson, the VP pf Marketing at North Central Area Credit Union, watched this program grow and evolve over the last several years as one of her high school classmates started an effort to empower child victims of violence and abuse. “Superhero September” was born in Phoenix, Arizona by Sean Reavie, a St. Ignace, Michigan native and then detective with the Phoenix Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Sean was looking for a way to educate the public about child abuse, to end generational cycles of abuse, and to empower the child victims during their recovery. Superheroes were his perfect answer. Superhero mythology sees sometimes ordinary people who overcome terrible circumstances to become heroes and help others, “Someone took away their right to be a little kid,” Reavie said. “Superhero September is a way to help give it back to them.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbkb11.com
Alcona County Commissioners Put Stop to New Veterans Affairs Office in Lincoln
In June, the Alcona County Veterans Affairs Department was excited to announce they’ll be building a new office in the village of Lincoln, a more central location with more space. However last week, county commissioners voted the location was not fit for a new office. Now, the veterans affairs...
Michigan State Police looking for 3 runaway teens who may be traveling together, asking for tips from public
Michigan State Police are on the lookout for three teenagers who reportedly ran away together. Authorities are asking for tips from the public to find them.
Weird Stuff Found in the Middle Island Sinkhole: Alpena County, Michigan
Ever hear of Middle Island? It's just twelve miles northeast of Alpena in Lake Huron. Looking at the island on Google Satellite Maps, the island seems to be surrounded by a dark mass...and within this dark mass is a separate sinkhole that you are about to venture into. You've seen other photos and pictures of various sinkhole bottoms, but maybe never anything like these.
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gaylord tornado survivor shares story as he continues journey to recovery
GAYLORD, Mich. – One of the survivors of the Gaylord tornado is back in the community and sharing his story of when life as he knew it changed in an instant. The damage from the tornado in May devastated the Gaylord community. It killed two people, left more than 40 injured, destroyed homes and damaged businesses.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners
Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
Four Hospitalized After Two-Car Kalkaska County Crash
Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Kalkaska County Wednesday night. The crash happened when an SUV traveling west on Seelye Road ran through a stop sign and collided with another SUV traveling north on Valley Road. Deputies say the northbound SUV...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
UpNorthLive.com
Marion man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Marion man has recently been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Todd Vanderhoef, 44, has been arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense notice, and habitual offender second notice, MSP said. Vanderhoef was given a $25,000...
WNEM
Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday morning. The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened about 10:30 a.m. on Bay City Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the...
Comments / 0