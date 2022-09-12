GRAYLING – A collaborative effort that started in Arizona more than six years ago is making its way to Grayling. Tracy Wilson, the VP pf Marketing at North Central Area Credit Union, watched this program grow and evolve over the last several years as one of her high school classmates started an effort to empower child victims of violence and abuse. “Superhero September” was born in Phoenix, Arizona by Sean Reavie, a St. Ignace, Michigan native and then detective with the Phoenix Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Sean was looking for a way to educate the public about child abuse, to end generational cycles of abuse, and to empower the child victims during their recovery. Superheroes were his perfect answer. Superhero mythology sees sometimes ordinary people who overcome terrible circumstances to become heroes and help others, “Someone took away their right to be a little kid,” Reavie said. “Superhero September is a way to help give it back to them.”

GRAYLING, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO