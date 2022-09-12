ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Career assistance program prepares students for post-grad life

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qafu_0hs3VwtZ00

A career assistance program is helping St. Joseph students in grades 6 to 12 discover and achieve their post-graduation goals.

Talent Search is a TRIO program that was established in the St. Joseph School District during the last school year that offers college, career and financial aid information to students. TRIO programs are aimed at helping low-income youth, first-generation college students and those with disabilities to progress from middle school to post-high school programs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republic-online.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Kansas

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
WIBW

Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kq2.com

Community to host candlelight vigil for Jozlyn Beechner

(St. Joseph, Mo.) Members of the St. Joseph community are hosting a candlelight vigil for 6-year old Jozlyn Marie Beechner who was tragically killed on September 2. The vigil will take place at the Remington Nature Center on Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 P.M. September 15 also marks what would have been Jozlyn's 7th birthday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kcur.org

How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Financial Aid#Linus College
kcur.org

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Kansas Reflector

Attorney General’s Office ignores plain text of Kansas open records law, sets poor example

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. One of the framers of the U.S. Constitution, John Adams, […] The post Attorney General’s Office ignores plain text of Kansas open records law, sets poor example appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES TURKEY HUNTERS TO SUBMIT FALL FEATHERS

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the Archery Deer and Turkey...
kcur.org

A new drug treatment center opens in Kansas, where overdoses are surging but help is hard to find

Robert Olivarez has a special feeling every time he steps on the grounds of a new addiction recovery center in the heart of Paola, Kansas. Olivarez, vice-president of operations for Arista Recovery, said it chose the 38-acre facility after researching the rapidly rising number of overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri. The grounds were formerly operated by the Ursuline Sisters of Paola, making the transition to a place of healing a fitting one, he said.
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
272
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy