KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA

Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide

Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
Lassen County News

Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
2news.com

Police Investigate Crash Near Sparks & Baring Boulevards

Police say a motorcyclist rear-ended a car near Sparks and Baring Boulevards in Sparks. The crash happened before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say the motorcycle rider was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. They say speed was a factor. No one was hurt inside the car.
8 News Now

Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
mynews4.com

Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard. Police...
KOLO TV Reno

Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday. California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.
2news.com

Crews Knock Down Fire Involving Three Structures near Reno-Stead Airport

Firefighters say they knocked down a fire involving two storage containers and an office building around 4 p.m. today. The incident happened on Echo Avenue and Mt. Bismark, near the Reno-Stead Airport. Due to how close it was to the STIHL National Championship Air Races that were going on at...
2news.com

Multiple people, pets rescued from apartment fire in Sparks

Multiple people and animals were rescued from an apartment building in Sparks after crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Blvd around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 1st arriving engine reported heavy...
KOLO TV Reno

BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
