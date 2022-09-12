Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Carson City Man Arrested Intimidating Children on School Bus, Deputies Say
A Carson City man is behind bars after reportedly boarding a school bus with a gun on Wednesday. The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the school district because an unknown man had boarded a bus at Bordewich Bray Elementary School and had a holstered handgun with him.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide
Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Help In Locating Young Boy
Police say he was last seen near the Galaxy Theaters at Legends. Police say there's no current information the boy is in immediate danger, they just want to check on his welfare.
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
2news.com
Police Investigate Crash Near Sparks & Baring Boulevards
Police say a motorcyclist rear-ended a car near Sparks and Baring Boulevards in Sparks. The crash happened before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say the motorcycle rider was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. They say speed was a factor. No one was hurt inside the car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Andrew Ruiz Perez Killed, Diana Shemyakina Arrested after Solo-Car Crash on Pioneer Trail [South Lake Tahoe, CA]
Woman Arrested Following Fatal Rollover Crash near Golden Bear Trail. The fatal incident happened on September 11th, just before 7:00 p.m. on Pioneer Trail at Golden Bear Trail. According to the California Highway Patrol, Diana Shemyakina, in a 2011 Honda CR-V made an unsafe turn at a high-speed rate. As...
Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
mynews4.com
Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard. Police...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday. California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.
2news.com
Crews Knock Down Fire Involving Three Structures near Reno-Stead Airport
Firefighters say they knocked down a fire involving two storage containers and an office building around 4 p.m. today. The incident happened on Echo Avenue and Mt. Bismark, near the Reno-Stead Airport. Due to how close it was to the STIHL National Championship Air Races that were going on at...
2news.com
Multiple people, pets rescued from apartment fire in Sparks
Multiple people and animals were rescued from an apartment building in Sparks after crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Blvd around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 1st arriving engine reported heavy...
2news.com
Fatal Rollover Crash In South Lake Tahoe
CHP Troopers suspect driving under the influence contributed to the crash. A car passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this week.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
2news.com
Reno Airport Parking Lot Full, Overflow Opened; Airport Open in Smoky Conditions
Parking at Reno-Tahoe airport has reached capacity and they have opened overflow lots to accommodate crowds. You can check the airport's website for parking availability. RNO says it expects demand to remain high over the next few days, so you are asked to arrive two hours early. RNO also says...
Comments / 0