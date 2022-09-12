Read full article on original website
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N.
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with...
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
POLICE BLOTTER: Drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash; Driver, dog injured from falling limb
BEAN BLOSSOM — Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Bean Blossom last month. On Monday, Aug. 22, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash at Old Settlers Road and State Road 135 North. One driver, later identified as Cindy Thompson,...
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near Indy daycare
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died in a shooting outside a daycare on the near west side of Indianapolis Friday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a woman who’d been shot multiple times...
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Vigo Co. Sheriff and Midas team up to prevent catalytic converter thefts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a partnership with Midas will help prevent catalytic converter thefts. Residents can take their vehicles to Midas where workers will paint their catalytic converter as well as engrave it with the last six digits of the vehicle’s identification number. The hope is to […]
21 year old Vermilion county resident dies in car crash
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown.
Emergency bridge closure in Daviess County
A bridge closure is likely to impact drivers for the foreseeable future. The bridge is on KY 764 in Daviess County. The closure is located at mile point 8.7. The work zone is between KY 144 and Williams Road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is due to...
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces 9 felony charges for his alleged […]
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church
JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...
