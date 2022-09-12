ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reportedly makes decision on starting QB ahead of Miami

Jimbo Fisher has decided to move in a new direction for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. The Battalion reported that as of Thursday, Max Johnson was named the starter for Saturday’s game against No. 13 Miami. Fisher has said throughout this week that “We’re repping our guys” and looking at everything, including possibly giving up the play-calling duties.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR

The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
BURTON, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies losing spirit for buses

The fall semester is well underway, and students are still struggling to get to class on time due to the unreliability of Aggie Spirit buses. From inconsistent arrival times to having only one bus en route, Aggie Spirit buses continue to be a volatile method of transportation this semester. These inconsistencies cause large amounts of riders to wait at stops, meaning buses quickly reach maximum capacity when they do arrive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR CROWNS LITTLE, JUNIOR MR. & MISS

The Little and Junior Mr. and Miss for the 154th Washington County Fair were crowned Wednesday night. Named as the Little Miss was Claire Schulte, daughter of Brandon and Emily Schulte, while the Little Mister is Collin Wilson, son of Chase and Robin Wilson. This year’s Junior Miss is Brooklyn...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in College Station, TX — 15 Top Places!

Many know College Station for serving as home to Texas A&M University. Little did many know that it also stands as a thriving spot for foodies from all walks of life. At every turn, epicures can discover laid-back to ritzy eateries that can please their palate. It’s alright if you’re...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR AT VOLLEYBALL MATCH

Brenham ISD says it has taken steps to prevent inappropriate behavior at events following allegations of racism at a volleyball match. Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action. We expect our students' behavior to reflect the values of our district and community and work to ensure our students' behavior meets those expectations. We continuously monitor behavior and take proper action as needed.
BRENHAM, TX
