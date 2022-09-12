Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami
The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.
No. 13 Hurricanes looking to end recent woes when they travel to No. 24 Texas A&M
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 13 Miami has not fared well in these types of games in recent years. They are 0-7 against non-conference, power five foes since beating West Virginia in 2016 and 0-4 against SEC opponents since beating Florida in 2013. Mario Cristobal was hired to change...
D.J. Lagway, 5-star quarterback, on upcoming visit: '(Texas) A&M is building something special'
The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting a major collection of football prospects this weekend for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. And another big-time playmaker was recently added to the list. Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway said he will be in attendance this ...
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reportedly makes decision on starting QB ahead of Miami
Jimbo Fisher has decided to move in a new direction for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. The Battalion reported that as of Thursday, Max Johnson was named the starter for Saturday’s game against No. 13 Miami. Fisher has said throughout this week that “We’re repping our guys” and looking at everything, including possibly giving up the play-calling duties.
'We’re Looking Into Everything’: Will Texas A&M Switch QBs Against Miami?
Haynes King and Max Johnson both could see reps at quarterback against the No. 13 Hurricanes.
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
Video Appears to Show Texas A&M Player Drag Racing in Garage
Video has surfaced online that reportedly shows a Texas A&M football player live streaming a drag race in a parking garage of all places. If the video evidence is corroborated it could be the third very embarrassing incident connected with the University in the past five days. The drag racing...
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
Dyess Colonel leads flyover of planes at Texas A&M game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two of Dyess’ transport planes will be used to fly over a Texas A&M football game this weekend. Colonel John Poole will lead the flyover of Dyess’ two C-130J transport planes over Kyle Field at the Texas A&M game against the University of Miami. Col. Poole graduated from Texas A&M in […]
Namesake of Texas A&M's school of business dies at 87
“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” The namesake of Texas A&M's school of business died today at the age of 87.
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is...
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies losing spirit for buses
The fall semester is well underway, and students are still struggling to get to class on time due to the unreliability of Aggie Spirit buses. From inconsistent arrival times to having only one bus en route, Aggie Spirit buses continue to be a volatile method of transportation this semester. These inconsistencies cause large amounts of riders to wait at stops, meaning buses quickly reach maximum capacity when they do arrive.
KBTX.com
Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR CROWNS LITTLE, JUNIOR MR. & MISS
The Little and Junior Mr. and Miss for the 154th Washington County Fair were crowned Wednesday night. Named as the Little Miss was Claire Schulte, daughter of Brandon and Emily Schulte, while the Little Mister is Collin Wilson, son of Chase and Robin Wilson. This year’s Junior Miss is Brooklyn...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in College Station, TX — 15 Top Places!
Many know College Station for serving as home to Texas A&M University. Little did many know that it also stands as a thriving spot for foodies from all walks of life. At every turn, epicures can discover laid-back to ritzy eateries that can please their palate. It’s alright if you’re...
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR AT VOLLEYBALL MATCH
Brenham ISD says it has taken steps to prevent inappropriate behavior at events following allegations of racism at a volleyball match. Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action. We expect our students' behavior to reflect the values of our district and community and work to ensure our students' behavior meets those expectations. We continuously monitor behavior and take proper action as needed.
