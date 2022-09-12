ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

What new electric vehicle infrastructure funding means for AZ

The Biden-Harris administration announced that plans were approved for 33 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, for developing infrastructure to support a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles. Arizona's plan is one of them. "Electric vehicles are becoming far more popular than ever before," said Doug Nick,...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination rates are too low to eliminate threat

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,119 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s an increase from last week’s report, but still an improvement from the summer peak. While the state's outbreak shows signs of receding, some experts say Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are still too low.
ARIZONA STATE
State
Colorado State
kjzz.org

AZ minimum wage to increase by more than $1 next year to $13.85

The consumer price index released Tuesday showed that inflation is remaining high at 8.3% since last August. Because of a 2016 law, that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage in the new year. Based on Tuesday's CPI report, the state’s lowest wages will increase to $13.85 an hour in the...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Opioid deaths continue to increase in Arizona

Arizona saw a record number of opioid deaths last year, according to the latest opioid surveillance report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. More than 2,000 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses in 2021 — more than double the number of deaths the state reported just five years earlier.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Hoffman, Horne square off in AZ superintendent debate

The candidates for Arizona superintendent of public instruction squared off in a debate Wednesday night. Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman and Republican challenger Tom Horne butted heads on a number of issues, from school safety to critical race theory. Chief among them was the expansion of Arizona’s school voucher program, which...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ attorney general candidates face off in debate

Candidates for Arizona attorney general faced off Thursday in a debate hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They covered election systems, border security and abortion rights. Democrat Kris Mayes said if she takes office, she won’t enforce abortion laws because she believes they violate the right to...
ARIZONA STATE

