Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Nearly 30% of metro Phoenix's heat-related deaths occur in manufactured homes
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Maricopa County Public Health has numbers showing that 29% of indoor deaths happened in manufactured housing...
kjzz.org
What new electric vehicle infrastructure funding means for AZ
The Biden-Harris administration announced that plans were approved for 33 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, for developing infrastructure to support a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles. Arizona's plan is one of them. "Electric vehicles are becoming far more popular than ever before," said Doug Nick,...
kjzz.org
Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination rates are too low to eliminate threat
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,119 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s an increase from last week’s report, but still an improvement from the summer peak. While the state's outbreak shows signs of receding, some experts say Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are still too low.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
AZ minimum wage to increase by more than $1 next year to $13.85
The consumer price index released Tuesday showed that inflation is remaining high at 8.3% since last August. Because of a 2016 law, that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage in the new year. Based on Tuesday's CPI report, the state’s lowest wages will increase to $13.85 an hour in the...
kjzz.org
Opioid deaths continue to increase in Arizona
Arizona saw a record number of opioid deaths last year, according to the latest opioid surveillance report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. More than 2,000 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses in 2021 — more than double the number of deaths the state reported just five years earlier.
kjzz.org
Hoffman, Horne square off in AZ superintendent debate
The candidates for Arizona superintendent of public instruction squared off in a debate Wednesday night. Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman and Republican challenger Tom Horne butted heads on a number of issues, from school safety to critical race theory. Chief among them was the expansion of Arizona’s school voucher program, which...
kjzz.org
AZ legislative Democrats ask Ducey to call a special session, waive school spending limit
Legislative Democrats gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Thursday morning. They're asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session to address a limit on public school spending. Arizona’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit puts a cap on how much money school districts can spend each year. State lawmakers on both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
An Arizona journalist spent primary election day as a poll worker. Here's what he saw
As a longtime local political journalist, Hank Stephenson is used to hanging around polling places on election day. But this year, the co-founder of the Arizona Agenda decided to see what it’s like on the other side. Last month he took a gig as a poll worker — and...
kjzz.org
AZ attorney general candidates face off in debate
Candidates for Arizona attorney general faced off Thursday in a debate hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They covered election systems, border security and abortion rights. Democrat Kris Mayes said if she takes office, she won’t enforce abortion laws because she believes they violate the right to...
Comments / 0