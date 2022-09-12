Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Jail break attempt
September 16, 1965 — Three prisoners in Rockingham County jail in Harrisonburg failed in their attempt to dig their way to freedom Monday night. They were discovered by jailers after they had removed only three bricks from the wall of their cell in the rear of the building. Officers said the prisoners would have had to dig through three layers of brick to gain freedom.
NBC 29 News
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
franchising.com
Marco’s Pizza® Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Seven Stores to Roanoke and Lynchburg Virginia
Existing Multi-Unit Franchisees Seize Open Market Potential in Southwest Virginia While Expanding Statewide Reach. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROANOKE, Virginia - Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring seven new stores to the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas of Virginia over the next two and a half years. Multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees continues to lead Marco’s overall growth strategy, as the brand recently hit both development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
Seven-month-old injured after accidental shooting in Virginia
According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community. First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg teen found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told police...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment
See Virginia's full scholarship picture for the next five seasons following the commitment of Elijah Gertrude
RELATED PEOPLE
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
Albemarle Police investigating shooting incident on Cedar Hill Road
The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot on Cedar Hill Road.
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
GALLERY: Students take 'Anything but a Backpack Day' to a whole new level at Nelson Co. HS
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County High School's spirit week for homecoming is happening now and the kids are taking the theme days to a whole new level. On Wednesday, students at NCHS participated in "Anything but a Backpack Day," for spirit week. Kids brought in backpack substitutes...
Albemarle : VSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Plane Crash (Updated 8:10 AM W/ VSP Info)
“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night (Sept. 14, 2022) in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
WSET
University of Lynchburg highlights ABC13 intern's experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The University of Lynchburg took to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday to highlight one of their student's internship experiences. That experience just so happened to be here at ABC13. Alyssa Wilson (Class of ’24) spent her summer behind the camera for her internship with us....
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One person shot, police talking to persons of interest
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Albemarle County Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Cedar Hill Road Wednesday at 5:39 p.m. When units responded, they found one person with a gunshot wound who was transported to UVA Hospital. Their condition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
UPDATE: Part of Elliott Avenue was closed due to ongoing investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a death and several crashes that occurred along Elliott Avenue. According to police, some intersections will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. These intersections are Elliott Avenue from Rayon Street to Avon Street and Sixth...
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
Comments / 0