North Carolina lands are to be the site of a future trail through Burke and Caldwell counties. The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has scored another conservation victory with the purchase of 960 acres along the Pinnacle Mountains in McDowell County. The tract includes three large areas designated by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program as ecologically important. It houses a number of rare species and almost two miles of headwater streams for a public water supply in the Broad Run watershed.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO