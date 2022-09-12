ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans

Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sweet Carolina: NC college football teams riding high early

BOONE, N.C. — The basketball-crazed state of North Carolina has something other than college hoops to get excited about. It turns out its football teams are pretty good, too. For the first time ever, the state’s “Big Four” Atlantic Coast Conference schools — North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake...
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3

Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Art sculpture, Wey Hall vandalized after game days

App State football fans took their excitement to a physical level by vandalizing an art installation on campus Saturday following the Texas A&M win. After Saturday’s game, fans rushed to King Street, celebrating App State’s victory against a top 10 team. Following the celebration, the crowd moved to the football stadium and eventually to the Duck Pond, where the vandalism occurred.
BOONE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Football-less Friday Night

The East Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln and West Lincoln football teams are all off this week, which is the two-week gap between non-conference play and conference play. In fact, the entire Catawba Valley 2A Conference is open this week with the exception of Bandys, who will travel to South Caldwell for the Trojans final non-conference tuneup of the 2022 season.
LINCOLNTON, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Southern Distilling Company wins top honors at NY World Spirits Competition

STATESVILLE – A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best In...
STATESVILLE, NC
hickorync.gov

N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal

The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
HICKORY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Drag debut: Boone Barbies kick off series of events at Lily’s

Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road, kicked off an upcoming surge of drag events in Boone. Sunday’s debut drag brunch, hosted by the Boone Barbies, consisted of the founding drag queens Benadryl and Molly Pocket. However, the show didn’t stop with just those two stars. The Boone Barbies were accompanied by performers from Haus of Liqueur, another drag group based in Boone.
BOONE, NC
blueridgecountry.com

Foothills Conservancy Protects 960 New Acres

North Carolina lands are to be the site of a future trail through Burke and Caldwell counties. The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has scored another conservation victory with the purchase of 960 acres along the Pinnacle Mountains in McDowell County. The tract includes three large areas designated by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program as ecologically important. It houses a number of rare species and almost two miles of headwater streams for a public water supply in the Broad Run watershed.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar opens in Bethlehem

Player’s Ridge Golf Course announces the opening of Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, the new restaurant in their clubhouse located at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Hickory (Bethlehem). A ribbon cutting will kick off the grand opening festivities on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the clubhouse.
HICKORY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash

On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

