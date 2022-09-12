One of my passions is sled dog racing. I’ve raced in dozens of Iditarods, and several Kuskokwim 300s. I don’t just race for myself – I race for my family, sobriety, the people of Akiak, and all Alaska Native people. Our beloved Arctic sport is not for the weak, and it requires strong teamwork, leadership, and an understanding of what to expect. One could argue sled dog racing is a metaphor for politics, and I’m here to argue that it’s critical we keep Lisa Murkowski in as our lead dog to continue serving as Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator, because her sound, reliable, and proven leadership continues to deliver for our rural communities across the state.

