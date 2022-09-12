Read full article on original website
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce the first drill results of the 2022 field season from the Difficult Creek Prospect (“ DC ”), located four (4) km northeast of the Company’s 1.05 Moz indicated at 9.4 g/t gold equivalent (“ AuEq ”) JT Deposit (3.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade). Difficult Creek is one of several district-scale prospects being explored by HighGold on the Johnson Tract project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005393/en/ Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project – DC Prospect – Ellis Zone Plan Map with 2022 Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
I SHOULD KILL THIS RAM, I thought. I was carefully examining the biggest of three Dall rams feeding comfortably in the bowl below us. Perched on the edge of the jagged, steep headwall of the basin, I could see this ram had the characteristics of a good one. His horns were heavy, carrying good mass beyond half-curl. They dropped deep and swept up to just beyond full curl, making him legal.
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When I was invited to a Society of American Travel Writers meeting in Fairbanks in February 2022, I was excited but thought about how cold and dreary Alaska might be in the winter and wondered why they chose February of all months.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A vast swath of western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service has coastal flood warnings in place, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in northwest Alaska. The agency warned Thursday that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet (3.3 meters) above the normal high tide line, and in Golovin up to 13 feet (4 meters). The weather service’s Fairbanks office on social media said some locations “may experience their worst coastal flooding in nearly 50 years. Peak water levels will persist for 10 to 14 hours before water recedes.” The coastal flood warning for the southern Seward Peninsula coast, including Nome, was in effect from Friday evening until Sunday morning.
One of my passions is sled dog racing. I’ve raced in dozens of Iditarods, and several Kuskokwim 300s. I don’t just race for myself – I race for my family, sobriety, the people of Akiak, and all Alaska Native people. Our beloved Arctic sport is not for the weak, and it requires strong teamwork, leadership, and an understanding of what to expect. One could argue sled dog racing is a metaphor for politics, and I’m here to argue that it’s critical we keep Lisa Murkowski in as our lead dog to continue serving as Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator, because her sound, reliable, and proven leadership continues to deliver for our rural communities across the state.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sky watchers in Alaska were treated to both a dramatic green Aurora and a group of Space X Starlink satellites. Space.com posted a video Thursday of the striking display, which Alaska aurora tour guide Ronn Murray saw during an aurora tour this month. "We saw this...
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go:Alyeska Resort is Alaska’s premier year-round destination featuring over 300-rooms, many fine dining experiences, a saltwater pool, ski mountain and soon to open 50,000 sq. ft. Alyeska Nordic Spa. Whether summer or winter, Alyeska is the perfect base camp for endless adventure and relaxation.
