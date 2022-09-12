Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Juice Jam brings beloved classics, new music to SU
This year’s Juice Jam opened with a usual rush of fans to the barricades for front-row spots and closed with a revved-up crowd bouncing right along with hip-hop star T-Pain’s headlining set. University Union‘s annual fall concert drew a few thousand students to Syracuse University’s Skytop Field for...
Syracuse field hockey stays undefeated at home with win over Hofstra
Syracuse field hockey maintained its undefeated record at home (3-0) with its final game win on Sunday over Hofstra, but the Pride did not make it an easy one. The Orange (7-1,1-0 ACC) entered the game having won its last two contests and averaging over four goals per game for the year. The Pride (3-4,0-0 CAA) also entered the contest winners of its last two games, but it only averaging a little over two goals per game on the season.
No. 10 SU field hockey opens ACC play with win over Duke
No. 10 Syracuse field hockey (6-1) took its conference opener in a Top 20 matchup against No. 18 Duke in a game that also hosted special guest and men’s basketball star Jesse Edwards. The 5-1 win for the Orange was a close-fought battle. Both teams had stretches where they...
