Syracuse field hockey maintained its undefeated record at home (3-0) with its final game win on Sunday over Hofstra, but the Pride did not make it an easy one. The Orange (7-1,1-0 ACC) entered the game having won its last two contests and averaging over four goals per game for the year. The Pride (3-4,0-0 CAA) also entered the contest winners of its last two games, but it only averaging a little over two goals per game on the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO