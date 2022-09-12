Nebraska head coaching search: 247 Sports analyst Josh Pate lists areas Huskers should look for next coach

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph isn’t looking to become the Cornhuskers’ coach for just 9 games. He wants the job permanently following the 2022 season. Joseph, 54, whose set to replace Scott Frost following his firing in Week 2, will have the first crack to prove he is the right man to lead the Cornhuskers back to prominence. Joseph also is the first Black coach in the program’s history regardless of the sport.

