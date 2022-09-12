Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia
While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Instagram
To know if someone blocked you on Instagram, try searching for their account. If you can see their profile and posts on another Instagram account, they may have blocked you. If you recently noticed the absence of a certain person's posts in your Instagram feed, it's possible they simply haven't posted anything in a while — or they may have blocked you.
The Priority Label On Instagram Is the App's Newest Feature, But What Does It Entail?
Cheers to app developers fine-tuning the user experience. Over the years, social media users have been very vocal when social platforms remove helpful features — think the removal of chronological order on Instagram. On the flip side, users also share their appreciation when app developers roll out useful new features, such as Twitter creating the Instagram shareable feature so you can post tweets on your feed and stories. Now, Instagram has found themselves back in the good graces of users for its priority feature.
The free YouTube tier is about to become unbearable with even more ads
YouTube is arguably the most popular long-form video streaming platform where a community of individual creators make up the majority of the content. YouTube pays these creators for raking in views, because each free-tier viewer sees advertisements, which earn YouTube money. Viewers like you and me could purchase a Premium membership for good riddance from ads. Now would be the opportune moment as viewers worldwide complain YouTube is testing a system (and your patience) with up to 11 unskippable ads before your chosen video even begins.
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
Woman Jokes Church is Better Than Tinder After Recording Crush in Viral TikTok
Dating applications are big, big business. In 2021, the entire industry was valued at a whopping $7.53 billion, with that amount expected to grow to a massive $8 billion by the end of 2022. And the United States is a key market for these applications: in total, some 44.2 million Americans are reportedly using at least one app and that number's only expected to grow.
Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House
One of the worst pains anyone can go through is experiencing the loss of their child. It's a grief that no one ever really gets over, but rather, something one learns to live with. Fatherly writes: "The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Though it’s not a terribly common experience in the United States — about 10,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 died in 2018 — the horrific potential for losing a child looms large."
When Will Twitter’s Long-Awaited Edit Button Be Available?
After years of user cries, Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has announced that an edit button for tweets is finally coming. The company, helmed by CEO Parag Agrawal, made the decision amid a contentious legal battle with once-prospective buyer Elon Musk and the fallout of a whistleblower. Article continues below advertisement. Rather...
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
The Verge
Facebook and Messenger take a hint from Discord for new Community Chats
Facebook is expanding access to a feature that allows group organizers to create curated live Messenger chat groups. It’s called Community Chats, and it’ll allow you to browse chats organized by announcements, topics, events, and more to connect with group members beyond just feed posts and comments. Previewed...
Brother Backed for Refusing to Install Tracker on Sister-in-Law's Phone
"You didn't compromise his relationship," one commenter assured. "He did that by asking you to help him track his fiancée."
Man Defended for Leaving Blind Date With Dinner Bill: 'High and Dry'
"You being a 'stand up guy' has nothing to do with you having to cover someone else's tab," one commenter asserted.
Woman Slammed for Refusing to 'Coddle' Her 'Struggling' Single-Mom Sister
"I think it's fine to have parties that don't allow kids to come, but those comments make it clear you were against Emma having this kid," one user commented.
Dad Backed for Giving Late Wife's Necklace to Daughter Despite Raging Son
"I'd say you [have] some manipulators in the family who need to be told in no uncertain terms that their efforts will not work," one commenter wrote.
The Verge
YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real
In its ongoing battle with TikTok for vertical video supremacy, YouTube is about to play its most valuable card. It’s getting ready to turn on aggressive monetization for Shorts, its shortform vertical video format, and promising to help millions of creators make money on the platform. Starting early next...
NLE Choppa and His Girlfriend Broke Up — Here's What Happened
The relationship between rapper NLE Choppa and Marissa DaNae was a spectacle while it lasted thanks to their constant social media posts. Now, it looks like the couple is no longer together. While Choppa appears to be feeling peaceful about the split, Marissa is visibly having a much harder time.
Is 'Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen's Wife Doing OK After Her Cancer Diagnosis?
Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen doesn't post much on his Instagram — however, his profile pic is a cute selfie with his wife, June, kissing him on the cheek. It certainly takes one hell of a strong woman to keep up with Sig. However, Deadliest Catch fans were understandably concerned about June's health due to a distressing diagnosis she received back in 2019. Sig was devastated to learn that June had cancer.
Patrick Dempsey Dyed His Hair Platinum Blond, and Now We Must Obsess Over It
I think we can all agree that actor Patrick Dempsey is pretty easy on the eyes. After all, his nickname on Grey’s Anatomy was literally Dr. McDreamy. And if we had to list Patrick’s most attractive features, his windswept brown (and more recently salt and pepper!) locks would probably be pretty high on the list.
