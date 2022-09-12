Prineville, OR -- Despite declining public school enrollments nationwide, the Crook County school district saw a 2.6 % increase in students this year. Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson says that they have 83 new students. “Our schools are performing well and I think that’s part of the reason people put their kids in our schools. But I also think that Crook County is a desirable place to live, and the population is continuing to grow and, of course, the school district benefits from that.” said Johnson.

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO