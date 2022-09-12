Read full article on original website
New Wolves Spotted In Warm Springs
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is labeling the northern Oregon Cascades a new "Area of Known Wolf Activity" after two pups were spotted on a trail camera on the Warm Springs Reservation. Two wolves were initially found in December by Warm Springs biologists, but then there was no activity until these pups showed up last month.
Crook County Schools See Enrollment Increase
Prineville, OR -- Despite declining public school enrollments nationwide, the Crook County school district saw a 2.6 % increase in students this year. Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson says that they have 83 new students. “Our schools are performing well and I think that’s part of the reason people put their kids in our schools. But I also think that Crook County is a desirable place to live, and the population is continuing to grow and, of course, the school district benefits from that.” said Johnson.
Plan for SE Bend Development Gets Initial State Approval
BEND, OR -- State officials gave the green light this week to the city of Bend’s conceptual plan for the state-owned Stevens Road Tract. Long-Range Planning Manager Brian Rankin says it’s a big first step in development of 261 acres in southeast Bend. Next, the city needs approval...
Idaho Fugitive Caught In Bend After 16 Months On The Lam
BEND, OR -- An Idaho fugitive on the loose since May of 2021 is now in the Deschutes County Jail. In August, Bend Police say 36-year-old Zachary Heward used a false name in a traffic stop. On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., an officer saw the same vehicle associated with Heward.
Bow & Arrow Threat Prompts Bend Hotel Lockdown
BEND, OR -- A Bend man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he threatened to kill someone behind the Best Western Plus on Grandview Drive. The hotel, near the northern city limits, went into lockdown and officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. People camping in the area of Clausen...
