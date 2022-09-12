ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Glorilla Coming to RVA this Saturday!

Yes, CMG rapper Glorilla will make another stop here in Richmond on Saturday, September 17 at Mainstage. She originally blew up off of her hit single “F.N.F” on tik tok and now she is a world wide signed rapper. Her last time in the city was amazing and she had the whole city at her […]
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Afrikana’s Got the ‘Juice’

The seventh annual Afrikana Film Festival returns Sept. 15-18 with a full menu of works — a mix of shorts, documentaries and classic films — as well as some dinner and conversation on the side. . The festival includes over 60 films from more than 12 countries, and more...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Harry Connick Jr. bringing holiday show to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. is bringing a holiday concert to Altria Theater on Nov. 20. “He has sold millions of holiday albums, which have become the soundtrack to Christmas for fans around the world,” the theater said in a news release.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 15-21

Known locally and beyond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand, AR’s Hot Southern Honey founder Ames Russell is spicing up his business. The honey purveyor has released a cookbook dedicated to the heat-kissed condiment featuring a number of recipes — well, hello there, spoonbread from Shagbark — from area chefs and bartenders. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City prepares for Run Richmond 16.19 event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Come Saturday, Richmond will combine its tradition of road races with its rich African American history. The city is holding its inaugural running event Run Richmond 16.19. The road race will incorporate two races: a shorter 6.19-mile run and a longer 16.19K run, which equates to just over 10 miles.
RICHMOND, VA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Fabulous Hours in Richmond, Va.

At under two hours from D.C. (ok, sometimes a little longer with traffic), Richmond is the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway from the city. And it’s an impressive destination from places beyond Washington, whether someone is looking for a hip music scene, an artsy vibe, a dose of history, or most importantly, a delicious meal (with reliably good service throughout the city). Here’s where to sample some of its best culinary options within the confines of a day trip — check out this map of city essentials for those with more time on their hands.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

In Richmond, a new nonprofit restaurant lets you eat while helping the James River.

Richmond has a new mission-driven restaurant, owned and operated by the American River Restoration, a locally based nonprofit dedicated to keeping waterways like the James River trash-free. Driving the news: Kitchen 33 opened just over a month ago at 13155 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The breakfast and lunch spot serves made-from-scratch American fare, free from chemicals and preservatives. All of the proceeds from the restaurant feed the nonprofit. Details: The bacon brisket sandwich, pulled pork platter, pastrami reuben and eggs, hashbrown and meat breakfast are popular items on the menu ($8-$12). Daily: 7am-2:30pm (breakfast is served until noon)....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School is set to hold a memorial service about a month after the passing of its beloved principal. Riddick Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling in August. Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Emmett’s furwell party: Students say goodbye to UR’s therapy dog

The University of Richmond community said goodbye to a beloved friend on campus — Emmett, the therapy dog, in a farewell party held at the Well-Being Center. During the celebration on Sept. 6, countless students huddled over to hug Emmett for the last time and sign a card for him.
RICHMOND, VA
Phys.org

What best predicts violence in Richmond neighborhoods? Negligent landlords

Negligent landlords—those who allow their properties to become dilapidated despite having tenants—are a significant predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods, even more than personal property tax delinquency, population density, income levels and other factors, according to a new study by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. "Negligent landlords contribute...
RICHMOND, VA

