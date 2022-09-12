Read full article on original website
Glorilla Coming to RVA this Saturday!
Yes, CMG rapper Glorilla will make another stop here in Richmond on Saturday, September 17 at Mainstage. She originally blew up off of her hit single “F.N.F” on tik tok and now she is a world wide signed rapper. Her last time in the city was amazing and she had the whole city at her […]
richmondmagazine.com
Afrikana’s Got the ‘Juice’
The seventh annual Afrikana Film Festival returns Sept. 15-18 with a full menu of works — a mix of shorts, documentaries and classic films — as well as some dinner and conversation on the side. . The festival includes over 60 films from more than 12 countries, and more...
NBC12
Harry Connick Jr. bringing holiday show to Altria Theater
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. is bringing a holiday concert to Altria Theater on Nov. 20. “He has sold millions of holiday albums, which have become the soundtrack to Christmas for fans around the world,” the theater said in a news release.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 15-21
Known locally and beyond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand, AR’s Hot Southern Honey founder Ames Russell is spicing up his business. The honey purveyor has released a cookbook dedicated to the heat-kissed condiment featuring a number of recipes — well, hello there, spoonbread from Shagbark — from area chefs and bartenders. (Richmond magazine)
NBC12
City prepares for Run Richmond 16.19 event
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Come Saturday, Richmond will combine its tradition of road races with its rich African American history. The city is holding its inaugural running event Run Richmond 16.19. The road race will incorporate two races: a shorter 6.19-mile run and a longer 16.19K run, which equates to just over 10 miles.
2nd Street Festival returns to Richmond the first weekend in October, performance schedule announced
The 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row.
She wants the city to act after another car hit her Richmond home
Marilynn Joyner must feel like her Northside home in Richmond, Virginia is a magnet for dangerous drivers.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Fabulous Hours in Richmond, Va.
At under two hours from D.C. (ok, sometimes a little longer with traffic), Richmond is the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway from the city. And it’s an impressive destination from places beyond Washington, whether someone is looking for a hip music scene, an artsy vibe, a dose of history, or most importantly, a delicious meal (with reliably good service throughout the city). Here’s where to sample some of its best culinary options within the confines of a day trip — check out this map of city essentials for those with more time on their hands.
In Richmond, a new nonprofit restaurant lets you eat while helping the James River.
Richmond has a new mission-driven restaurant, owned and operated by the American River Restoration, a locally based nonprofit dedicated to keeping waterways like the James River trash-free. Driving the news: Kitchen 33 opened just over a month ago at 13155 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The breakfast and lunch spot serves made-from-scratch American fare, free from chemicals and preservatives. All of the proceeds from the restaurant feed the nonprofit. Details: The bacon brisket sandwich, pulled pork platter, pastrami reuben and eggs, hashbrown and meat breakfast are popular items on the menu ($8-$12). Daily: 7am-2:30pm (breakfast is served until noon)....
ballparkdigest.com
Richmond moves forward on new $2.4 billion development, including new Flying Squirrels ballpark
With the selection of investors to lead a new $2.4 billion mixed-use development, Richmond officials now have a plan for a new Flying Squirrels ballpark near the current Diamond location. The mixed-use development, the Diamond District, is slated to be located along Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Here’s an overview of the...
New ice cream, burger joint to host grand opening in Hopewell this week
The grand opening event of City Point Ice Cream & Burgers is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., during Hopewell's Third Thursday Street Festival.
NBC12
George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School is set to hold a memorial service about a month after the passing of its beloved principal. Riddick Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling in August. Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001...
Richmond shoppers get a big surprise in the checkout line
Jon Burkett picked up the grocery tab for some shoppers at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
thecollegianur.com
Emmett’s furwell party: Students say goodbye to UR’s therapy dog
The University of Richmond community said goodbye to a beloved friend on campus — Emmett, the therapy dog, in a farewell party held at the Well-Being Center. During the celebration on Sept. 6, countless students huddled over to hug Emmett for the last time and sign a card for him.
rvahub.com
Richmond Beer Explorer: Oktoberfest, Farmhouse Pumpkin Fest, Artisan Market, Best Friend Fest Redo, Trash Pick-up
The biggest drinking event in the Museum District/Carytown. The number of beers they have available is always staggering. Sometimes the line is staggering as well but buck-up buttercup thems some good beers. Wilkommen!. The 17th Annual St. Benedict Oktoberfest will again be three days! So, get your dirndls and lederhosen...
Phys.org
What best predicts violence in Richmond neighborhoods? Negligent landlords
Negligent landlords—those who allow their properties to become dilapidated despite having tenants—are a significant predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods, even more than personal property tax delinquency, population density, income levels and other factors, according to a new study by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. "Negligent landlords contribute...
Thousands of Jack-O’-Lanterns featured in Hanover’s Halloween Hollowed Harvest
"The Hollowed Harvest" will take place at Camp Hanover, 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville. Guests can expect to see thousands of intricately carved organic pumpkins, towering Jack-O'-Lantern sculptures and a large pumpkin tunnel to walk through.
Henrico’s ‘Bug Bizarre’ taking place in October
Bugs that will be on display include tobacco hornworms, parasitic wasps, roaches, bess beetles, house spiders, bees, caterpillars, butterflies and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, the last of which will be participating in races.
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts giving out free masks and COVID tests at event
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding a free covid test kit and mask pick-up event.
