Modern Conservative
3d ago
That's a cool story. Next time at Hilfiger I'm going to try taking the clothes off the mannequins and telling the sales people it's for Snoop Dogg.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Joann Kelly, The Daughter Of R. Kelly, Claims She Has Lost Record Deals Because Of Her Father
Joann Kelly, the daughter of singer R. Kelly, claims that she has lost several record deals because of her father. Joann, whose stage name is Buku Abi, spoke on the challenges of being Kelly’s daughter during an appearance with her mother, dancer and choreographer Drea Kelly, on Majic 107.5 in Atlanta on Aug. 25.
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
