JetBlue Names Kevin Mathison, Vice President Enterprise Planning
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Kevin Mathison as the airline’s vice president, enterprise planning. In this role, Kevin will support the airline’s efforts to deliver an efficient and reliable operation for its customers and crewmembers. Mathison will report to Dave Clark, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005614/en/ Kevin Mathison (Photo: Business Wire)
I’m a coin collector – how your quarter could be worth up to $6,000, see the exact detail to look for
COINS with certain elements could be worth a ton of money, as revealed by a collector on a quarter that could sell for as much as $6,000. Quarters have been struck by the US Mint since 1976. Like with all coins, they could be rare if they have a uniqueness,...
Crypto CEO Who Wants to Prevent Pandemics Gave Millions to Trumpy Candidates Against COVID Restrictions
A crypto CEO who claims he’s passionate about preventing the next pandemic donated millions to Trump-backed candidates who campaigned against public health measures during the last one. Ryan Salame, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Digital Markets, told the Washington Examiner he donated $13.4 million to Republican candidates this year, focusing on candidates who would improve the government’s ability to respond to future pandemics. But three of those candidates—Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for Senate in North Carolina, Katie Britt, who is running for Senate in Alabama, and Bo Hines, who is running for the House in North Carolina—lobbied against COVID-19 restrictions in their home states in 2020 and 2021. (Budd issued a press release asking Gov. Roy Cooper to “lift all COVID restrictions immediately” in May 20201; Britt spearheaded a “Keep Alabama Open” campaign in November 2020.) Salame, meanwhile, told the Examiner that preventing future pandemics was “one of the best things that we can do for future generations.”Read it at Business Insider
