Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
tipranks.com
Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
tipranks.com
Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock: Put All Your Chips on a Silicon Valley Standout
AMD stockholders might feel chip-wrecked as the shares struggle to stay afloat, but there’s no need to abandon the ship now. With the tailwind of government legislation and AMD’s strong cash position – it’s time to capitalize on tech-sector weakness and lean into this cheap chipmaker’s strengths.
tipranks.com
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session
U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
tipranks.com
Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Rises on Citigroup Comments
Shares of EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are ticking upwards today after the stock scored a Buy rating from Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli. The analyst has initiated coverage on the stock with a $28 price target that indicates a massive 60.73% potential upside. Michaeli noted Lucid’s EV technology credentials and...
tipranks.com
Better Days Ahead for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock?
The ending of the pause on student loan payment moratorium removes a major growth hurdle for SoFi. This will drive higher student loan originations, in turn, boosting the company’s financials. Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have nosedived 61% so far this year in response to the Biden administration’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
tipranks.com
Why Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Collapsed 50% on Thursday
Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) collapsed more than 50% halfway through today’s trading session. The fall in price might be attributable to a unfavorable update that was released regarding a patient in the company’s TCR-T cell therapy trial. Nevertheless, investors who got into the stock at the beginning...
tipranks.com
Buying the dip: 2 stocks analysts think offer good value after ASX sell-off
While the ASX sustained around AU$60 billion in losses today, it provides canny investors an opportunity to buy the dip. Especially in the real estate and technology sectors, which were among the hardest hit in the sell-off. The ASX lost around AU$60 billion on September 14, as shares plunged across...
tipranks.com
MULN, RIVN, FSR: How Economic Factors May Impact These 3 EV Stocks
Although EV stocks are all the rage, recent economic developments pose considerable challenges for this burgeoning sector. When the geopolitical flashpoint erupted in eastern Europe, the subsequent spike in gasoline prices presented a rather straightforward narrative for EV stocks such as Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Fisker (NYSE:FSR). However, recent pivots in monetary policy may have significant implications for the broader economy. Therefore, investors must navigate the narrative undergirding the electrification of mobility very carefully.
tipranks.com
PYPL, HRB: Two Gig Economy Stocks on the Rise
Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional paradigm of work, fading virus cases has motivated employers to recall their employees. However, with many workers not wanting to lose the benefits associated with life in the pandemic, a brewing battle may lift certain gig economy stocks. When the COVID-19 crisis first...
tipranks.com
How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%.
tipranks.com
ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rises on New Disclosure; Cathie Wood Buys More Shares
Shares of streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are on the up move today after a key bit of language change in the company’s latest filing. Roku amended its severance benefit plan and investors are smelling a probable takeover already. Roku continues to gain attention from different quarters of the market with Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment snapping up about 250,500 shares of the company on Monday.
tipranks.com
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Slides on Weak Q3 Guidance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares are trending lower today after the company’s third-quarter EPS guidance of between $6.30 and $6.40 came in significantly lower than the Street’s estimate of $7.56. The company is seeing margin pressures in the steel mills segment owing to a contraction in metal margin and lower...
tipranks.com
Will the NCC Group stock grow in tandem with its profits?
After a successful year for NCC Group, could its share price shoot up?. Cyber security and risk mitigation company NCC Group (GB:NCC) is riding right high on a wave of increased digitisation and growing cyber threats across every industry: cyber is a good place to be right now. Could it...
tipranks.com
KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?
Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
tipranks.com
Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Should Dividend Seekers Catch the Falling Knife?
Intel stock may be down and out, with the cards stacked against it. With relentless spending and a plan to become dominant again, the deep-value play may be intriguing to dividend seekers with faith in the firm. Shares of fallen semiconductor great Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have continued to trend lower...
tipranks.com
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
Comments / 0