New Orleans, LA

First look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and New Orleans Saints (1-0) meet Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Buccaneers vs. Saints odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Buccaneers thumped the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 Sunday. RB Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards, and a stout Tampa Bay defense held Dallas to a 3-of-15 mark on 3rd down conversions and 244 total yards.

The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 Sunday. They pulled off a comeback after being down 26-10 with 12:41 remaining. QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas hooked up for 2 touchdowns during the 4th-quarter rally.

Buccaneers at Saints odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Buccaneers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Saints +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -2.5 (-120) | Saints +2.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Buccaneers 1-0 | Saints 1-0
  • ATS: Buccaneers 1-0 | Saints 0-1
  • O/U: Buccaneers 0-1 | Saints 1-0

Buccaneers vs. Saints head-to-head

The Saints represented half of Tampa Bay’s losses last season. New Orleans beat the Bucs 36-27 on Halloween in New Orleans and 9-0 on the road Dec. 19.

In an all-time series that dates back to 1977, New Orleans is 39-22 against Tampa Bay. The Saints have won 7 of the last 8 meetings and are 7-1 ATS in those games.

The last 30 meetings have seen 18 ATS wins for the Saints and 18 Unders.

