Durham, NC

WRAL News

BugFest returns with focus on centipedes

RALEIGH, N.C. — This year's BugFest event at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will celebrate myriapods, which includes millipedes and centipedes. The annual celebration of bugs is happening all day on Saturday at the museum, but the fun kicks off on Friday with an Iron Chef-style cooking competition featuring insects.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

so•ca announces closure after five years

So•ca, a popular restaurant anchored in Raleigh's Village District, is closing. The restaurant was located at the corner of Clark Avenue and Oberlin Road and served a variety of Latin American, Caribbean and American dishes. Sunday is so•ca's last day. A post on the restaurant's Instagram page left a...
RALEIGH, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Restaurants
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Food & Drinks
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh

Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh

Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

31 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 15–21

There’s a host of fun events happening in Raleigh this week—from fests to fundraisers to football and more!. “Let It Go” and make the trip to DPAC for the Broadway musicial Frozen–including 24 performances and 12 new numbers by the film’s songwriters. Well, the show never bothered us anyway… dpacnc.com.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Festivals, Wu-Tang and more

RALEIGH, N.C. — There are several festivals coming up this weekend, plus some live music and more fun!. Sept. 17: Sola Hot Mini 5K - The Sola Hot Mini 5k is now in its ninth year. This race has become a community staple, hosted by Sola Coffee in north Raleigh. In 2018, Sola owner Jeanne Luther was diagnosed with ALS. She passed away earlier this year. The race is coordinated by Jeanne’s family as one way to help fight to create a world where ALS is curable.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $1.4 million in Raleigh

The property located in the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 22, 2022. The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $339 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 4,131 square feet. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 4

A house in Raleigh that sold for $5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 498 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $607,285. The average price per square foot was $238.
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

