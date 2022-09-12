Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Fall fun returns this weekend at Phillips Farms of Cary
Get ready for Farm style Fun in Cary this fall! Phillips Farms of Cary officially opens this Saturday with fun for every member of the family.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh
Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
raleighmag.com
31 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 15–21
There’s a host of fun events happening in Raleigh this week—from fests to fundraisers to football and more!. “Let It Go” and make the trip to DPAC for the Broadway musicial Frozen–including 24 performances and 12 new numbers by the film’s songwriters. Well, the show never bothered us anyway… dpacnc.com.
Pickleball is hotter than ever. Here’s what to know + where to play in Raleigh
Pickleball isn’t just a sport, it’s a “lifestyle” for many, says the Raleigh-based author of the new book “Pickleball For All.”
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
WRAL
Weekend best bets: Festivals, Wu-Tang and more
RALEIGH, N.C. — There are several festivals coming up this weekend, plus some live music and more fun!. Sept. 17: Sola Hot Mini 5K - The Sola Hot Mini 5k is now in its ninth year. This race has become a community staple, hosted by Sola Coffee in north Raleigh. In 2018, Sola owner Jeanne Luther was diagnosed with ALS. She passed away earlier this year. The race is coordinated by Jeanne’s family as one way to help fight to create a world where ALS is curable.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells for $1.4 million in Raleigh
The property located in the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 22, 2022. The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $339 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 4,131 square feet. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional...
QueenBurger, with its excellent smashburgers, is ready to open in Durham. Here’s when.
Durham’s QueenBurger debuts this week as the backyard cookout that never ends.
Late-night rumbling noise overhead mystified Raleigh residents. Here’s the explanation.
Did you hear it? Some across the Triangle reported very loud aircraft overnight Wednesday.
This Is The Best Milkshake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in North Carolina.
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
WRAL
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 4
A house in Raleigh that sold for $5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 498 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $607,285. The average price per square foot was $238.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
