Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center BSN nursing program among tops in the nation
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
'Autumn in Alliance' festival to hold coloring contest
Alliance – Share your artistic talents with the Autumn in Alliance Coloring Contest. Local artists and Alliance High School alumni, Margaret Hoff and Bailey Johnson, have designed some fun coloring pages for children and youth to add their special touches to. Please pick up your coloring page at the...
KETV.com
Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
Alliance Berean Church to host 'Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer'
Alliance, Nebraska- Alliance Berean Church confirms the Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans, and prayer will take place on September 24. Along with Priscilla Shirer, one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.
cowboystatedaily.com
Defeated Goshen County GOP Legislator Backs Independent Over GOP Candidate That Beat Her
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, may have lost her Republican primary race for reelection in House District 5, but she isn’t done campaigning against her former opponent Scott Smith. Duncan is supporting Independent candidate Todd Peterson, who is running against...
tsln.com
Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice
The sale barn in Gering, Neb., is open for business and under new owners and management. Sugar Valley Stockyards held its first sale in April with its official grand opening on August 29. Del Ray Kraupie and his wife Stacy; Del’s brother Jake and his wife Chelsey, the men’s sister...
Alliance American Legion to hold flag disposal ceremony
The American Legion Post 7 and Sallow's Museum is honored to conduct a flag disposal ceremony on Friday, September 16at the Museum at 1101 Niobrara Ave, Alliance, NE at 8:30 am. The observance of proper respect for the Flag of our country and the education of our citizenry in the...
Scottsbluff Police participate in 'Drive Sober' enforcement wave
From August 19 to September 5 Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Scottsbluff Police Officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt Philip Eckerberg said “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police Officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200782 08:15 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 600 BLOCK OF SWEETWATER AVENUE/ REPORTED DISTURBANCE/ CHARGES RECOMMENDED Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200783 11:41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 300 BLOCK NIOBRARA AVENUE/ COMMUNITY BICYCLE LOCATED IN DUMPSTER/ REPORT TAKEN Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200784 14:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW 1600 BLOCK OF W. 3RD ST/...
KSNB Local4
One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend. The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E. The motorcycle rider, identified as Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, Texas, was transported to the hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced deceased.
Hemingford man pleads guilty to setting person on fire, possession of LSD
On Sept. 14, 24-year-old Jon Mazanec plead guilty in Box Butte County District Court during an arraignment to 2nd Degree Domestic Assault with a prior conviction (Class IIA Felony), 3rd Degree Domestic Assault (Class IIIA Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance-LSD (Class 4 Felony). Mazanec waived his right for...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
News Channel Nebraska
65-year-old arrested after reportedly offering a child $10,000 to go inside his house
KIMBALL, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man faces charges for alleged enticement of a child. On July 24th, Kimball Police received a call about a possible sexual assault on a child. The call came from a person who saw reportedly saw the minor and 65-year-old Johnny Vigil walking together. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Maverik cashier says man threatened to kill her for not selling him alcohol
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man has a warrant our for his arrest after failing to appear to multiple hearings. On July 26, Scottsbluff Police Department said they were dispatched to Maverik Gas Station in regard to an intoxicated man walking across the parking lot while yelling. The Communication...
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
K9 sniffs out drugs after driver reportedly failed to indicate
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A man is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over for not using his blinker. On July 29, Scottsbluff Police Department officers said they were patrolling the area when they noticed a vehicle had failed to signal into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Officers reported...
