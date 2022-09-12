From August 19 to September 5 Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Scottsbluff Police Officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt Philip Eckerberg said “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police Officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO