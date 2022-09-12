ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Panhandle Post

'Autumn in Alliance' festival to hold coloring contest

Alliance – Share your artistic talents with the Autumn in Alliance Coloring Contest. Local artists and Alliance High School alumni, Margaret Hoff and Bailey Johnson, have designed some fun coloring pages for children and youth to add their special touches to. Please pick up your coloring page at the...
ALLIANCE, NE
KETV.com

Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering

GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Berean Church to host 'Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer'

Alliance, Nebraska- Alliance Berean Church confirms the Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans, and prayer will take place on September 24. Along with Priscilla Shirer, one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.
ALLIANCE, NE
tsln.com

Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice

The sale barn in Gering, Neb., is open for business and under new owners and management. Sugar Valley Stockyards held its first sale in April with its official grand opening on August 29. Del Ray Kraupie and his wife Stacy; Del’s brother Jake and his wife Chelsey, the men’s sister...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff Police participate in 'Drive Sober' enforcement wave

From August 19 to September 5 Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Scottsbluff Police Officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt Philip Eckerberg said “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police Officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200782 08:15 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 600 BLOCK OF SWEETWATER AVENUE/ REPORTED DISTURBANCE/ CHARGES RECOMMENDED Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200783 11:41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 300 BLOCK NIOBRARA AVENUE/ COMMUNITY BICYCLE LOCATED IN DUMPSTER/ REPORT TAKEN Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200784 14:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW 1600 BLOCK OF W. 3RD ST/...
ALLIANCE, NE
KSNB Local4

One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend. The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E. The motorcycle rider, identified as Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, Texas, was transported to the hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced deceased.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

K9 sniffs out drugs after driver reportedly failed to indicate

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A man is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over for not using his blinker. On July 29, Scottsbluff Police Department officers said they were patrolling the area when they noticed a vehicle had failed to signal into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Officers reported...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

