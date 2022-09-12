Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO