ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho’s Heritage Conference kicks off Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and the Idaho Heritage Partners invite the community to celebrate Pocatello’s heritage at Idaho’s Heritage Conference kickoff celebration Monday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Historical Complex (3000 Avenue of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID). This event is free and open to the public.
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Archer's Cedar Point School to be moved, restored

A Madison County family, which routinely restores old school buildings, will also restore the old Cedar Point School that’s been a part of the Archer community for more than 100 years. Roger Riley and his son and daughter-in-law, Juston and Nicole Riley, want to renovate the 2,000-square-foot three-room building....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
eastidahonews.com

Merilee Haga

Merilee Gerson Hansen Haga of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 14, 2022. Merilee was born on July 15, 1951, to Jack and Patricia Gerson in Los Angeles, California. She was later adopted by Harry Hansen after his marriage to Patricia in Ogden, Utah, where she spent her early childhood before growing up in Roy, Utah, with her two brothers and three sisters.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Call for images of Pocatello for city’s comprehensive plan

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan. To submit a photo, click on the “share a photograph” icon displayed on the city’s home page at pocatello.us. The City’s Planning &...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Vernon Carlson

Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Corey Nile Poole

Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.
RIGBY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State University#Logos#Idaho National Laboratory#Engineering#Linus College#University Place#The University Of Idaho#U Of I Idaho Falls#Inl
eastidahonews.com

Why eastern Idaho’s lodging tax revenue increased this year and how it will be used

REXBURG – Eastern Idaho draws tourists from across the globe every year and in 2022, businesses are benefitting in a big way. The Idaho Travel Council awards an annual grant to regions across the state, which is funded through a 2% tax on sales at hotels, motels, vacation rentals and private campground accommodations. During the last fiscal year, the eastern Idaho region — which includes Bonneville, Fremont, Teton, Madison, Jefferson and Clark counties — earned $3,738,747.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event

IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry

RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents. David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
eastidahonews.com

U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
moderncampground.com

Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort

Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg to host Napoleon Dynamite event Saturday

REXBURG — A lot of east Idahoans have seen the offbeat, Idaho-based film “Napoleon Dynamite” many times, but the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department wants to share it in a new and different way this weekend. “Extended Play Cinema: Napoleon Dynamite” happens this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County

The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy