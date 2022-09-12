ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

westportlocal.com

I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets

The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
DARIEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

‘Pray For Me and I’ll Be Back’: Joe’s Pizza Temporarily Closed As Lorenzo Colella Attends to Health Issues

The popular owner of one of New Canaan’s most beloved pizzerias is asking locals to be patient as he works through health problems that have forced its temporary closing. Asked what he’d say to the many loyal customers of Joe’s Pizza on Locust Avenue, Lorenzo Colella said, “I just want them to be patient with me and I love them and appreciate all of their support.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 juvenile pedestrians: Wallingford police

The video above was provided by Wallingford police. The Ring camera surveillance footage captured video of the suspect vehicle just before the incident. It is the last vehicle seen in the clip. WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are searching for an unknown hit-and-run driver who struck two juvenile pedestrians on Highland Avenue Wednesday night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford man was killed in a crash on Route 7 North in Brookfield Wednesday night. State police said Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, was driving in an unknown lane on Route 7 North around 9:30 p.m., north of exit 11, when he drove into the median and struck the Junction […]
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Caused Delays on I-95 North in Branford

There were traffic delays on Interstate 95 North in Branford Thursday morning after a crash involving several vehicles, according to CT Travel Smart. One lane was getting by and the highway was congested between exits 56 and 57, but the scene has cleared.
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford

A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC New York

3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
DARIEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Ridgefield Police “Saturday Safety Tip” Facebook Post Gets Mixed Reaction

In general, I think that most people don't like it when other people tell them what to do, especially when it comes to attire, your house, and that very unique and personal transportation device you call your car. This past Saturday, the Ridgefield Police Department's Facebook page introduced a "Safety Tip Saturday" picture that shows everyone what your car says about you, and it garnered plenty of reaction from the public.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman Injured After Crashing Scooter Intends To Sue Ansonia

ANSONIA — A woman injured after crashing a Bird Electric Scooter on Main Street intends to file a lawsuit against the city. According to a ​“notice to commence action” filed with Ansonia City Hall, Courtney Lupo was riding one of the electric scooters near 575 Main St. at about 11 p.m. on June 26 when she crashed because of ​“the defective condition of Main Street and the poorly illuminated surrounding area.”
ANSONIA, CT
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Department to Auction Over 100 Vehicles Sept. 17

The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on September 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

