Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle
Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
starlocalmedia.com
Still undefeated! See more than 50 photos from Frisco Emerson's win over Mt. Pleasant
In its first varsity season, the Frisco Emerson football team continues to make history as it remains undefeated with a 34-17 win over Mt. Pleasant Thursday night at Toyota Stadium. The Mavericks, led by quarterback Daryl Shelton's three rushing touchdowns and another score through the air, improve to 4-0 —...
starlocalmedia.com
Preparing for the grind: Reedy regroups to down The Colony in four sets
FRISCO – The Frisco Reedy volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home match against The Colony with an 11-10 record. But the Lions’ record isn’t a true indicator as to how well they’ve performed this season. In order to prepare for the grind of District 9-5A,...
starlocalmedia.com
Rival revival: McKinney scores road win over Boyd, continues strong season
The McKinney volleyball team entered the week at 19-8 and having comfortably surpassed their win total from last season. In fact, the Lionettes had submitted the second-highest win total in all of District 5-6A during the preseason. And while every win at this juncture of the season is crucial, Tuesday's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley
After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
Insane! Video Of The Fight That Broke Out Between Players And Fans At A Texas High School Football Game
Ahhhh those Friday Night Lights! Texans love our Friday night football whether you have a son, grandson, nephew, or neighbor playing we all love to hit up a game and take in the sights, the sound (the high school band playing) the action and the FIGHTS? Wait no that kind of thing doesn't happen in high school football...until it does!
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Police escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight
ITALY, Texas - Italy High School had police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week. Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the...
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco-based PGA championship included in VendorMatch program, deadline to register is Sept. 15
As PGA Frisco prepares to host its first major championship in May, the PGA of America is asking local and diverse suppliers to register with the association's VendorMatch program for 2023 PGA spectator championships. A press release provided by the PGA invites minority-, women-, LGBT-, disabled-, Veteran-, service disabled Veteran-...
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flashbackdallas.com
L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”
While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project
RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Comments / 0