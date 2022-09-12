ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle

Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Rival revival: McKinney scores road win over Boyd, continues strong season

The McKinney volleyball team entered the week at 19-8 and having comfortably surpassed their win total from last season. In fact, the Lionettes had submitted the second-highest win total in all of District 5-6A during the preseason. And while every win at this juncture of the season is crucial, Tuesday's...
MCKINNEY, TX
Plano, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Plano, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Plano, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley

After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
flashbackdallas.com

L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”

While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project

RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash

ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX

