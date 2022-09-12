Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
Westword
Wave Goodbye to One More Colorado Dispensary Name
The Clinic, a group of Denver area dispensaries dating back more than decade, will soon become part of the LivWell brand. PharmaCann Inc., the company that owns LivWell dispensaries, announced it was buying the Clinic late last week. One of the last original dispensary chains, the Clinic's four stores will rebrand following state and regulatory approval, according to PharmaCann.
Monster Jam Set To Rock Denver At Ball Arena
"We'll sell you the whole seat but you'll only need the edge". That's the famous line from the old school Monster Jam adds that every time I think of Monster Jam I go to in my head and those incredibly impressive monster trucks are back for another year of awesomeness in 2023 and the tour has Colorado set in its sights.
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra books Denver for Christmas show
Progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra goes Christmas for Denver this winter in a show with tickets on sale starting this Friday.
Westword
Nightclub Operator Valentes Corleons Running for Denver Mayor
With the term-limited Michael Hancock on his way out, the 2023 race to become Denver's next chief executive has already attracted twelve official candidates. But the thirteenth to announce he's running for mayor could be the most unusual candidate yet: Nightclub operator Valentes Corleons says he'll register to run within the next week or two.
9News
Smoky Hill's Ty Bowers wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!
AURORA, Colo. — Tyliq Bowers, the star quarterback from Smoky Hill high school, is this week's 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week winner!. Ty ran for four touchdowns in the Buffs victory over rival Overland in the annual 'Wagon Wheel' game. Scotty Gange surprised Bowers and his team...
highlandsranchherald.net
A taste of Jamaica in Centennial
Tamara Nisbeth has seen the power of recommendations, referrals and reviews firsthand. Folks come in from the airport, luggage still in the car, and stop at her restaurant on their way to their final Colorado destination — all because of what they’ve read online about her place, the owner of Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill told Colorado Community Media. People generate interest by sharing their experiences on neighborhood social media pages. New customers come hoping to give her a hug after hearing about her and her restaurant from friends.
Colorado Moms Share Unsettling Things Kids Said to Them
They say that kids say the darnedest things. In fact, you may remember a TV show that used that phrase as its title which featured young humans saying whimsical things that came off the top of their little heads, which made for pretty great entertainment. However, sometimes the things that...
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Denver
The Mile High City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
tmpresale.com
Kevin Hart: Reality Check at Ball Arena in Denver Nov 06, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale code has finally been added: This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Kevin Hart: Reality Check before they go on sale. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Kevin Hart: Reality Check’s performance in Denver!!. Kevin...
9News
Next Question: Have Aurora and Denver Police Departments been defunded?
Chris asked us about defunding the police and giving him the "whole picture." The answer is no, they haven't been.
Old Casa Bonita displays and 'Penny Pincher' machine put up for sale online
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — As the new owners of Casa Bonita spend millions on renovating the Mexican-themed restaurant, one retired entrepreneur is selling items from his time at the iconic establishment. Displays that many Coloradans will find familiar were found being sold on Facebook, including the “Jail Photos” and “Old...
9News
On Western Slope, a clash of farming, water and Wall Street
LOMA, Colo. — Under the blazing afternoon sun, Joe Bernal navigates a shiny green John Deere tractor onto a dirt road a few miles north of downtown Fruita. Bernal is headed to cut hay in a field a few hundred feet down the road. On his way, he points out the land his family has acquired over the years. His grandparents had 150 acres over there. His parents bought this land here. His great grandparents, who showed up in 1925, lived in a house right there.
