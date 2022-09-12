ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Why does everyone turn a “blind eye” to all the people being killed by impaired drivers?? This is sad and needless. Prayers to everyone

cleveland19.com

Warrensville Heights 3-year-old victim of fatal shooting

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-year-old has died after Warrensville Heights police said they were the victim of a shooting. According to police, they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway around 9:41 p.m. yesterday. The child was found with a gunshot wound, and...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Citizens help officer struggling with suspect

A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
wtuz.com

Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest Suspect Arraigned in Tusc County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies appeared via video for his initial arraignment. On Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Thomakos, 24-year-old Cody Nitz entered pleas of not guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest charges.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month. Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 Bay Village drivers cited for passing stopped school buses in same day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of motorists are facing separate citations from police for illegally passing stopped Bay Village school buses on the same day. According to police, officers took a report on Sept. 9 at approximately 8:40 a.m. from a Bay Village City School District bus driver who said he was passed by a motorist while stopped on Osborn Road near Bracken Way.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Murder victim found in Canton basement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning. Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Murder charges after Canton man found shot dead

A 22-year-old man is in custody, suspected of killing a 46-year-old man who was found shot to death Wednesday in the basement of an Ellis Avenue home. Ryan Charles Harmer, 22, of Canton, is charged with murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and aggravated burglary in the death of 46-year-old Michael J. McCrae, of Canton, according to a news release.
CANTON, OH

