Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

By Jeff Halpern

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Sept. 5-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

Dane Williams, Rogers football

The junior completed 16 of 21 passes for 262 yards and 3 Touchdowns, while rushing for another score in the Mounties’ 52-39 win over Farmington.

Makenzie Freeman, Hackett volleyball

The sophomore had 22 kills, hitting .434 with 2 blocks and 13 kills in victories over Elkins and Paris.

Tye Cunningham, Rogers football

The senior ran back a kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown, then took a swing pass and rambled 68 yards for another score in the Mounties’ 52-39 win over Farmington.

Zachary McMillon, El Dorado boys cross country

The sophomore won the Crossett Invitational in 18:03.87.

Cameron Vanzant, Farmington football

The junior completed 22 of 38 passes for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 52-39 loss to Rogers.

River Hardman, Russellville boys cross country

Hardman won the Little Rock Cross Country Classic at what used to be the War Memorial Golf Course, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16:24.00.

Peyton Funk, Farmington football

The senior caught 15 passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 52-39 loss to Rogers.

Maddie Cabana, Clinton girls cross country

Cabana won the Little Rock Cross Country Classic at War Memorial Golf Course, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18:47.75.

Elias Payne, Benton football

The sophomore caught 4 passes for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a score in the Panthers’ 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills.

Cade Miller, Hot Springs boys golf

Miller was the medalist in a 18-hole match at Glenwood Country Club with Lake Hamilton, Bismarck and Texarkana with a 78.

Jack Woolbright, Benton football

The senior, starting his first game in replacement of injured QB Gary Rideout, completed 11 of 12 passes for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills.

Ellie Norris, Bismarck girls golf

Norris was the medalist in a 18-hole match at Glenwood Country Club with Lake Hamilton, Bismarck and Texarkana with an 81.

Braylen Russell, Benton football

The junior Arkansas Razorback commit carried the ball 10 times for 149 yards, including a 62-yard scamper to the end zone, in the Panthers’ 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills.

Maddie Belle Landry, Hot Springs Lakeside volleyball

The 5-11 junior had 64 kills, 34 digs, 8 aces and 6 block assists as the Lady Rams won their three matches in the Little Rock Christian Invitational.

Walker Hicks, Benton football

The sophomore had a 66-yard scoop-and-score and also a safety in the Panthers’ 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills.

Abigail Lagemann, Benton volleyball

In five matches this week, Lagemann served at .911 percent, she had 36 digs, 46 kills and averaged 7 blocks per match.

James Martin, Bryant football

The junior had 15 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Hornets’ 20-10 win over Little Rock Parkview.

Stephen Fuller, Bryant football

The senior booted field goals of 22 and 25 yards in the Hornets’ 20-10 win over Little Rock Parkview.

Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville football

The junior completed 21 of 25 passes for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-21 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

Christian Setzer, Fayetteville football

The junior ran for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-21 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

J.J. Harjo, Fayetteville football

The senior ran for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 42-21 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

Brooks Yurachek, Fayetteville football

The senior racked up 2 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss in the Bulldogs’ 42-21 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

Kyle Reed, Arkadelphia football

The sophomore ran for 2 touchdowns and caught another in the Badgers’ 49-6 win over Texarkana Arkansas High.

Landon Keiter, Yellville-Summit football

The junior ran for 109 yards and accounted for 281 all-purpose yards in the Panthers’ 52-6 win over Decatur.

Tristin Winningham, Yellville-Summit football

The junior picked off 2 passes in the Panthers’ 52-6 win over Decatur.

Cobey Davis, Wynne football

The junior ran for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns, and scored a trio of 2-point conversions in the Yellowjackets’ 72-44 win over Fort Smith Southside

Alonzo Holmes, Wynne football

The senior ran for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Yellowjackets’ 72-44 win over Fort Smith Southside.

Ashton Gray, Marion football

The junior scored on a 54-yard touchdown run late in the game to lead the Patriots to a 27-23 win over El Dorado.

Donnie Cheers, Marion football

The senior is usually a starting wide receiver but was needed at cornerback and proceeded to intercept 2 passes in the Patriots’ 27-23 win over El Dorado.

Joe Trusty, Alma football

The senior had a touchdown on the ground and one through the air in the Airedales’ 36-27 win over Pryor (Okla.). Alma is now 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

Carlos Gonzalez, Alma football

The junior had 19 carries for 99 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Airedales’ 36-27 win over Pryor (OK). Alma is now 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

Seth Foster, Pea Ridge football

The junior ran for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Blackhawks’ 35-6 win over Huntsville.

Jordan Terry, Little Rock Christian volleyball

In victories over Sylvan Hills and Little Rock Parkview, the 6-2 middle blocker had 20 kills, 10 blocks, 8 digs and 2 aces.

Phillip Litterell, Huntsville football

The senior had 4 catches for 108 yards in the Eagles’ 35-6 loss to Pea Ridge.

Sloan Perrin, Nashville football

The senior completed 8 of 9 passes for 170 yards and 4 Touchdowns in the Scrappers’ 50-21 win over DeQueen.

Evan Leonard, Mena boys golf

Leonard was the medalist with a 39 in a 9-hole match at Desoto Golf Club in Hot Springs Village.

Conner Hubbs, Prairie Grove football

The junior rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 50-28 win over Gravette.

Olivia Davis, Rogers girls cross country

Davis finished second and was the top finishing Arkansan at the Carthage (Mo.) Invitational in 21:23.50.

Jayden Fricks, Ashdown football

The senior ran 10 times for 222 yards and 3 Touchdowns, while catching 4 passes for 64 yards, in the Panthers’ 41-7 win over Hope.

Owen Crain, Bentonville boys golf

Crain won the Bentonville West/Bentonville Classic at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista with a 68.

Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian football

The junior totaled more than 300 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns in the Saints’ 72-33 win over Victory Christian (OK).

Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville girls cross country

The senior finished fourth and was the highest finishing Arkansan at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede in McKinney, Texas in 18:33.60.

Martavius Thomas, Camden Fairview football

The senior tossed 5 touchdown passes in the Cardinals’ 48-0 win over Pine Bluff Dollarway.

Hudson Betts, Fayetteville boys cross country

The senior won the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede in McKinney, Texas, covering the 5,000-meter course in 15:36.30.

Brandon Scott, Charleston football

The senior passed for 180 yards and rushed for 140, combing to score 4 Touchdowns in the Tigers’ 34-20 win over Ozark.

Hunter Ferrell, Bauxite football

The senior quarterback had 5 touchdowns and 440 yards in total offense in a 37-14 victory over Central Arkansas Christian.

Brianna Ball, Van Buren volleyball

The 6-0 senior setter had 7 kills and 24 assists in a victory over Greenbrier and had 8 kills and 30 assists in a loss to Greenwood.