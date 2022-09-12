ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Michelle Taylor
3d ago

I think Fayetnam has gotten VERY bad ! 😕🥲! Seems like there’s a shooting everyday now ! The only place we are safe is in our homes 🏡. Be safe 🙏🏼

Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
Abandoned home charred in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An empty home was stripped to its beams and charred Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was charred and so destroyed investigators said it may be difficult to determine the cause. No one was...
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
New details released in Fayetteville police shooting that killed young woman in July

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July. CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.
