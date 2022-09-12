Read full article on original website
Michelle Taylor
3d ago
I think Fayetnam has gotten VERY bad ! 😕🥲! Seems like there’s a shooting everyday now ! The only place we are safe is in our homes 🏡. Be safe 🙏🏼
Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment
The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
2 teens, 3 adults accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses in a single night
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Two teenagers and three adults are accused of breaking into nine businesses early Tuesday morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Each of the businesses were located off or adjacent to Fayetteville Road. Three businesses — Finn Oliver's Restaurant, Alpha & Omega and Pier 41 Seafood were within one block of each other.
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
Hoke county officials searching for 2 suspects in connection with robbery, kidnapping
Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas, NC sheriff’s office says
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday evening.
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
Abandoned home charred in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An empty home was stripped to its beams and charred Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was charred and so destroyed investigators said it may be difficult to determine the cause. No one was...
Kidnapping of 2 children at Raeford gas station prompts search for 2 men
RAEFORD, N.C. — Two men are on the run after stealing a car with two children inside at a Raeford gas station, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., authorities said that two men wearing ski masks were at a Lucky Stop gas station off Highway 401 at Rockfish Road in Raeford.
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
Fayetteville home destroyed in fire
Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned.
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood after false alarm
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
New details released in Fayetteville police shooting that killed young woman in July
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July. CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.
Brief shelter in place lifted at Elizabethtown Middle School after ‘shots fired’ determined to be construction noise
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Students and staff at Elizabethtown Middle School are back to their regular schedule following a short lockdown this afternoon. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asked the school to shelter in place at 12:30 pm due to reports of shots fired in the area. Six...
