LUMBERTON, N.C. — Two teenagers and three adults are accused of breaking into nine businesses early Tuesday morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Each of the businesses were located off or adjacent to Fayetteville Road. Three businesses — Finn Oliver's Restaurant, Alpha & Omega and Pier 41 Seafood were within one block of each other.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO