Camden, AR

magnoliareporter.com

East Side's Talley received Economics Arkansas award

East Side Elementary School teacher Jessica Talley was recently surprised at an assembly given in her honor. Surrounded by first-grade students, Southern Arkansas University baseball players, East Side teachers, and district personnel, Talley was recognized as one of six Economics Arkansas' Bessie B. Moore award winners for the 2021-2022 school year.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 15, 2022: No rail strike

From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas students National Merit semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita Baptist defeats Southern Arkansas in straight sets

Southern Arkansas junior setter Morgan Schuster placed her name atop the program chart for all-time career assists with her second of an 11-assist effort, but Southern Arkansas hit a snag against Ouachita on Thursday night in Great American Conference action. The Muleriders were defeated in straight sets as the Tigers...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Darlyne Smith

Darlyne Smith, 89, of Magnolia, formerly of Stephens, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Darlyne was born on March 25, 1933, in Manchester, KS to the late Harold Eugene and Mildred (Eaves) Finn. She was the cafeteria manager and retired from the Stephens Public Schools. She was a longtime, active, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stephens. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved attending ballgames and cheering for her grandchildren.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Arkansas University to host Family Day on September 24

The time has arrived to continue one of Southern Arkansas University’s most treasured traditions – Family Day. Family Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a full schedule of family-friendly events planned throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears

Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings. Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. A...
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Eddie Mae Taylor

Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L....
CAMDEN, AR
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia students may buy athletic passes

Students in grades 6-8 may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia Middle School office. Students in grades 9-12 passes may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia High School office. Passes are $25 and are good for all athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Lake Erling drawdown hopes to contain giant salvenia

The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia. The plant is a highly invasive aquatic species not native to the United States. Giant...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County's COVID-19 cases up to 114

COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,238. Total Active Cases: 114, up 10 since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,025. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Annie Pickens

Annie Pickens, 85, of Haynesville, LA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Claiborne Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Homer, LA. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
arkadelphian.com

GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade

Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

