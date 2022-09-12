Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
East Side's Talley received Economics Arkansas award
East Side Elementary School teacher Jessica Talley was recently surprised at an assembly given in her honor. Surrounded by first-grade students, Southern Arkansas University baseball players, East Side teachers, and district personnel, Talley was recognized as one of six Economics Arkansas' Bessie B. Moore award winners for the 2021-2022 school year.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 15, 2022: No rail strike
From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas students National Merit semifinalists
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita Baptist defeats Southern Arkansas in straight sets
Southern Arkansas junior setter Morgan Schuster placed her name atop the program chart for all-time career assists with her second of an 11-assist effort, but Southern Arkansas hit a snag against Ouachita on Thursday night in Great American Conference action. The Muleriders were defeated in straight sets as the Tigers...
magnoliareporter.com
Darlyne Smith
Darlyne Smith, 89, of Magnolia, formerly of Stephens, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Darlyne was born on March 25, 1933, in Manchester, KS to the late Harold Eugene and Mildred (Eaves) Finn. She was the cafeteria manager and retired from the Stephens Public Schools. She was a longtime, active, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stephens. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved attending ballgames and cheering for her grandchildren.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
RELATED PEOPLE
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Arkansas University to host Family Day on September 24
The time has arrived to continue one of Southern Arkansas University’s most treasured traditions – Family Day. Family Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a full schedule of family-friendly events planned throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
magnoliareporter.com
Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears
Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings. Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. A...
magnoliareporter.com
Eddie Mae Taylor
Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L....
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia students may buy athletic passes
Students in grades 6-8 may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia Middle School office. Students in grades 9-12 passes may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia High School office. Passes are $25 and are good for all athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.
magnoliareporter.com
Lake Erling drawdown hopes to contain giant salvenia
The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia. The plant is a highly invasive aquatic species not native to the United States. Giant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's COVID-19 cases up to 114
COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,238. Total Active Cases: 114, up 10 since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,025. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Annie Pickens
Annie Pickens, 85, of Haynesville, LA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Claiborne Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Homer, LA. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
arkadelphian.com
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
Comments / 0