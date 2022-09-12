I’m a celebrity wardrobe assistant – how my magic ‘wardrobe juice’ revives unwashed clothes & hacks for fixing outfits

SOME stars are famous for their wardrobe malfunctions – but regular people have them, too.

Celebrity wardrobe assistant Tish Yates – who has worked with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and more – has revealed her secret style weapons for fixing outfits when things go wrong.

Celebrity wardrobe assistant Tish Yates has worked with such stars as Britney Spears Credit: Getty

She's shared her wardrobe secrets, including her special 'wardrobe juice' for sprucing up dirty clothes Credit: Getty

Over the course of her career, Yates has worked with everyone from Steven Tyler to Alicia Keys to Jennifer Lopez in roles including costume designer, seamstress, head of wardrobe, and wardrobe assistant.

And she's developed a few go-to tricks for dealing with clothes and accessories that don't want to cooperate.

Speaking to U.S. Sun, she's shared her must-have product for cleaning stains – and no, it's not a Tide pen – plus the surprising tool she always keeps in her bag.

But perhaps the most important thing to have on hand is her trusty "wardrobe juice."

FRESHEN UP WITH SOME "WARDROBE JUICE"

You think stars' costumes are being laundered after every show? Think again.

"We hate sending out dry cleaning because it puts chemicals into the costumes," Yates explains.

But Britney's sparkly bodysuits and John Legend's suits aren't building up stains and smells, either – thanks to a little something called "wardrobe juice."

"Think of Fabreeze," says Yates. "You look on the bottle and it’s like five to ten percent alcohol. Why would you not use a handle of cheap vodka? We just do 100 percent vodka in a spritz bottle.

"You flip the costumes inside out, you spray them inside and out, and you put them over a fan.

"It grabs everything and pulls it out of the fabric. Then you just shake the costumes and it gets everything out of them."

The same trick can work for non-performers: Get some extra life out of your clothes between washes by spraying them with alcohol and hanging them to dry.

For stains, Yates likes makeup remover wipes, like these by Neutrogena Credit: Neutrogena

USE MAKEUP WIPES ON STAINS

If they can dissolve makeup from your face, they can dissolve makeup – and more – from your clothes.

"Instead of using Shout or anything like that, we use makeup remover wipes," Yates reveals of her stain trick.

Her go-to is by Neutrogena, but she says anything that's "clear, no smell, no added oils" can work, and stains "just wipe right off."

BORROW FROM YOUR TOOLBOX

Pliers can be a surprising fashion lifesaver.

"Every zipper has tension problems," says Yates. "So say your zipper seems like it’s on the brink of being broken, instead of replacing the zipper, you really just need to tighten the sides."

Hooks and eyes can be tightened with pliers, too, and a little handiwork can keep clothes and shoes lasting longer.

"The best thing to have in your arsenal for your clothing is a pair of pliers and tightening things up," she says.

Yates, who has also worked on tours for John Legend and Alicia Keyes, says a pair of pliers can also be an outfit saver Credit: Getty

STOP A RUN IN ITS TRACKS

It's a classic trick, but that's because it works: If you get a hole or a run in your tights, cover it with clear nail polish to stop it from growing any bigger.

"As far as my line of work, we’re kind of spoiled rotten and we just use new ones every day," Yates admits.

But if you need to save your stockings, the key is to keep the fabric stretched while polishing it.

"People will take them off and dab a piece of nail polish and they’ve ruined them," Yates says.

CARRY A COVER-UP

When all else fails, carrying around a scarf can help in a pinch.

"If something breaks or something's not comfortable, always have a backup," says Yates.

"Have a random piece of fabric that you can tie onto anything."

She's turned them into impromptu skirts, but they can also be worn around your shoulders or neck to cover up stains or tears.

Yates has also worked on tours for Justin Timberlake and Steven Tyler Credit: Getty

AND THE HACK YOU SHOULD NEVER DO...

There are a bunch of hacks out there for tailoring clothes on the go, using everything from safety pins to fabric tape to tagging guns.

But Yates says that this is the one instance in which you should ignore the hacks because they won't do you any favors in the long haul.

"Everything that I’ve seen suggested as a hack absolutely ruins the fabric," she says.

Pins and tagging guns leave holes, and iron-on hem tape can leave a sticky residue.

"Just take it to the tailor," Yates urges.

Or better yet, learn to sew – there are plenty of simple tweaks you can make yourself.

In addition to fixing hems, tailors can also add buttons or hooks and eyes to close up necklines that plunge too deep.

If you absolutely must do something besides sewing, Yates says she's Top Stick, boob tape, or wig tape to hold something together.

"But make sure you peel it out before you wash your garment," she says.