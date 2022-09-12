ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
just stop
3d ago

The people calling him out are ignorant of state circumstance in these kinds of official proceedings. Somebody screwed up. They should’ve had it cleared off so he could sign what he was signing unencumbered.

HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Meghan Markle
Tyla

Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession

The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
RadarOnline

'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
