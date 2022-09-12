ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

King Charles III’s first address at Parliament

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwQ65_0hs3JQqZ00
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made his first address at Parliament on Monday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is the speech in full:

“My lords and members of the House of Commons:

“I am deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living.’

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.

“Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy. That your traditions are ancient we see in the construction of this great hall and the reminders of mediaeval predecessors of the office to which I have been called. And the tangible connections to my darling late mother we see all around us; from the fountain in New Palace Yard which commemorates the late queen’s Silver Jubilee to the sundial in Old Palace Yard for the Golden Jubilee, the magnificent stained glass window before me for the Diamond Jubilee and, so poignantly and yet to be formally unveiled, your most generous gift to Her late Majesty to mark the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee which we celebrated only three months ago, with such joyful hearts.

“The great bell of Big Ben — one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee — will mark the passage of the late queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday.

“My lords and members of the House of Commons:

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Shakespeare
The Associated Press

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic held captive three months by Russian forces in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of cradling and comforting fellow prisoners as they died of torture and inadequately treated wounds. Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by pro-Russian forces in Mariupol in March and held at shifting locations in Russian-allied territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, spoke to lawmakers with the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, better known as the Helsinki Commission, a government agency created in part to promote international compliance with human rights. Her accounts Thursday were her most detailed publicly of her treatment in captivity, in what Ukrainians and international rights groups say are widespread detentions of both Ukrainian noncombatants and fighters by Russia’s forces. Known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, Paievska and her care of Mariupol’s wounded during the nearly seven-month Russian invasion of Ukraine received global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue. A live tracker of the queue to get into historic Westminster Hall said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours as waiting times reached 14 hours and the line stretched 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London and then around the park. There was even an informal queue of people waiting to join the official one. King Charles III and his siblings will be standing vigil around the flag-draped coffin on Friday evening. Beckham was spotted in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime Friday. He’s believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. and to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Parliament#British Royal Family#Uk#The House Of Commons#The House Of Lords#New Palace Yard
The Associated Press

Live updates: Queen’s funeral police effort is biggest ever

LONDON — London police say Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said Friday that the massive police operation surpasses even the 2012 Olympics, which were held in the British capital, and the celebrations earlier this year of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.
U.K.
The Associated Press

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covered arrangements for the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Associated Press

Live updates: Turkey sends planeloads of flowers for funeral

ISTANBUL — Planeloads of Turkish carnations are headed to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next Monday. Flower producers in southern Turkey are working to meet high demand for the event in London. Turkish Cargo said Friday that after the queen’s death last week orders for flowers shot up by 90%. Suppliers chose air transport over trucks to cope with demand and deliver on time. The cargo company said more than 500,000 flower stems, weighing around 13 metric tons, are being sent to London.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Germany hasn’t stopped using COVID-19 vaccines. CLAIM:...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Poland, South Korea seal $3 billion military aircraft deals

JANOW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday sealed $3 billion in deals with South Korea for the purchase of 48 Korean FA-50 fighter planes as the central European country takes urgent steps to increase its deterrence and defense capabilities amid Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine. The two deals for the purchase of Fighting Falcon combat and training planes follow contracts signed last month for the acquisition by Poland of $5.8 billion worth of South Korean tanks and howitzers. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, who is the armed forces’ supreme commander, and South Korea’s Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Eom Dong-hwan, attended the signing ceremony at a military airport in Janow, near the air force base of Minsk Mazowiecki, in central Poland. The documents were signed by Poland’s deputy prime minister who is also the defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, who said it was “another historic day when new perspectives are opening before Poland’s armed forces.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hanging out with Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia at a White House supper-dance. Swapping stories with Ronald Reagan about horseback riding. Bending the ears of Donald Trump and Joe Biden about climate change. King Charles III, who became head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has made the acquaintance of 10 of the 14 U.S. presidents who have held office since he was born in 1948. He was just 10 when he checked off his first president in 1959. That was when Dwight Eisenhower visited the queen and her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year-reign. “I guess you can’t start too early,” said Barbara A Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. She noted that Charles’ grandson, Prince George, was a toddler when Kensington Palace released a photograph of him shaking hands with Barack Obama during the president’s trip to London in 2016.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy