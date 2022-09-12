ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

By Kira Lerner
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dr5H_0hs3JCjd00

Votes are counted by staff at the Maricopa County Elections Department office on Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, has said he would move away from electronic counting of votes and end early voting. Photo by Courtney Pedroza | Getty Images

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.

Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic vote counting, and allow state legislators to be able to reject election results. But he’s offered little rationale or explanation for his extreme proposals.

“He needs to explain himself and he’s not doing it,” Fontes said. “All he does is throw out these crazy theories, these crazy ideas, and nobody is asking him why.”

Much of Fontes’ frustration stems from the fact that he is not running in a typical race for Arizona’s top election official. Finchem isn’t a traditional Republican who might propose restrictions on voting, but would come to the campaign with explanations for why he believes his policies would protect the integrity of elections.

Instead, Fontes is running against someone who has said without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged and who marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Election deniers are running for secretary of state in five critical states across the country, and the Democrats challenging them in November say their campaigns have taken on increased importance.

Adrian Fontes in 2017. Photo by Gage Skidmore | /Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

As Fontes put it, “It’s a great deal of pressure knowing you’re running in a political contest to save the republic.”

The stakes are just as high in Nevada, where Democrat Cisco Aguilar is looking to defeat Jim Marchant, an election denier who has parroted former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies. In Michigan, New Mexico, and Minnesota, incumbent Democratic secretaries of state are seeking reelection against GOP candidates who have said that the 2020 election was not legitimate.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat who chairs the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, said the Democratic candidates are feeling pressure to defeat “big lie” candidates who support Trump — those who will “suppress the vote, destabilize elections, and push out further lies.”

The association has given unprecedented levels of support to candidates this year, due to the high stakes. Before she became chair in 2019, the group had never had any full-time staff and now it employs six people. It’s also raised close to $20 million so far this cycle compared to a previous all-time high of $1.6 million, according to Griswold.

“We’re doing everything in our power to save democratic institutions,” she said.

“We have Democratic nominees across the country who will stand up for the fundamental right to vote for every eligible Republican, Democratic, and unaffiliated voter, and we’re up against people who are telling us that they will tilt elections away from the American people for their own political, partisan gain.”

Here’s a closer look at how two Democrats are running against election deniers who want to control elections:

Arizona

Fontes, the Maricopa County recorder from 2017 through 2021, won the Democratic primary in August with more than 52% of the vote. As county recorder in Arizona’s most populous county, Fontes enacted significant changes to how Maricopa County runs elections, increasing the number of registered voters by almost 500,000 and setting records in 2020 for the number of early ballots cast.

In 2020, nearly 92% of Maricopa County voters sent in an early ballot.

Though he lost his bid for reelection, Fontes said he would bring some of the lessons he learned as recorder to the secretary of state’s office.

Banning ballot by mail when 92% of our voters used it in 2020 and 88% of primary voters, including almost that many Republican primary voters? It’s a stupid idea.

– Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, discussing proposals by his opponent Mark Finchem

“I’m just a county election official who knows how to do this stuff and would be best suited to be Arizona’s next secretary of state,” he said.

Fontes said he’s not pleased that Finchem has drawn so much attention to their race by spewing falsehoods about the election system and proposing radical changes to voting procedures.

“Banning ballot by mail when 92% of our voters used it in 2020 and 88% of primary voters, including almost that many Republican primary voters? It’s a stupid idea,” he said. “I mean these are the people who actually vote, and he wants to force them to stand in line? Come on. That’s just dumb. If that isn’t clear evidence of poor judgment, I don’t know what is.”

Mark Finchem on Aug. 2, 2022, at an election night party for Kari Lake. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror

Finchem has also called for Fontes’ arrest for rigging the 2020 election, a contest in which Fontes himself lost reelection. “What would the probable cause be?” Fontes asked. “He needs to explain himself.”

Fontes also worries what the future for election administration looks like if those with experience doing the job are pushed away because of threats and harassment and are replaced with people like Finchem who have no experience in elections.

“There’s an active campaign to gut election professionals out of the system by the very people who have no justification for doing it in the first place,” he said. “There’s a systemic brain drain that’s happening all across the United States of America.

Nevada

Cisco Aguilar ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Nevada secretary of state and will face Jim Marchant, a former state lawmaker, in November. Aguilar is an attorney who has worked for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and served on the Nevada Athletic Commission.

His first foray into electoral politics has not been an easy one. Aguilar said he lays awake at night worrying about the future of Nevada’s elections, given how much is at stake if he were to lose.

“This is not a campaign where you’re looking at a typical Democratic platform or a Republican platform,” he said. “What you’re looking at is the future of Nevada.”

Marchant, like Finchem, has ties to QAnon and continues to claim that Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election. He also said he would not have certified the election had he been secretary of state at the time.

Marchant has said that if elected, he would get rid of electronic voting machines, vote by mail, and early voting, and would replace electronic vote tabulators with hand counting of paper ballots.

“What he’s doing is irresponsible and dangerous,” Aguilar said. “He’s not a serious leader but the threat he represents is extremely serious.”

Aguilar takes particular issue with Marchant’s desire to eliminate early voting, given the makeup of Nevada voters.

“We are a 24/7 economy,” he said. “When you ask somebody to try to limit their opportunity to vote to a single Tuesday in November between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., that’s a working shift for many people.”

Aguilar’s campaign has seen an influx in money from both Nevadans and people outside the state concerned about what could happen if Nevada, likely to be a battleground in 2024, has an elections director who believes Trump’s “big lie” he said.

Despite having no primary challengers, Aguilar raised more than $450,000 during the second quarter of this year and reported having significantly more cash available than Marchant.

“People understand the severity of this campaign,” he said. “We have to make sure our elections are secure because not only could we hurt Nevada, we could potentially impact the entire country.”

“That’s what keeps me up at night,” he added. “We cannot allow somebody to put their finger on the scale for the benefit of him and some other individual at the cost of every citizen in the country.”

The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Native voters worried they won’t have a say in the midterm election

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Arizona’s newly drawn congressional and legislative maps are officially in use this election cycle and are still a cause of concern for advocates because they could dilute the voting power of Indigenous […] The post Native voters worried they won’t have a say in the midterm election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion

Democrats and public education advocates are urging Gov. Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature to keep their promise to lift the state’s annual school spending cap.  Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature together passed a budget in June that dedicated more than $600 million to new, permanent funding for K-12 […] The post Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Lawsuit alleges True the Vote hacked data

This story was produced as part of the Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy.  A defamation and computer fraud lawsuit filed this week against Texas-based True the Vote asks a judge to essentially determine whether the election-integrity group’s campaign against a small […] The post Lawsuit alleges True the Vote hacked data appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Groups aim to mobilize Asian American voters in AZ this midterm

Asian American voter turnout soared in 2020, especially in Arizona. Ahead of the midterms, advocacy groups are seeking to continue to energize the Asian American Pacific Islander community, a demographic that they say has been largely ignored by political campaigns.  “We’re the fastest growing racial demographic across the country,” RUN AAPI’s senior advisor, Linh Nguyen […] The post Groups aim to mobilize Asian American voters in AZ this midterm appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is a ‘chicken’ for ducking a debate, Kari Lake’s campaign claims

Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs is being hammered by her opponent’s campaign, after she for the second time declined to participate in a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake. While the Lake campaign called Hobbs a “chicken” for opting out of the debate, some Democrats said that declining the debate was a smart move.  […] The post Katie Hobbs is a ‘chicken’ for ducking a debate, Kari Lake’s campaign claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs wants to avoid a debate with Kari Lake, but Clean Elections rejected her town hall proposal

Democrat Katie Hobbs will not get her wish for separate televised town hall interviews of herself and fellow gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arizona’s Clean Elections Commission decided Thursday.  The decision was a blow to Hobbs, whose campaign had requested the elimination of direct interaction between the candidates, arguing that Lake “only wants a spectacle.”  The […] The post Katie Hobbs wants to avoid a debate with Kari Lake, but Clean Elections rejected her town hall proposal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gage Skidmore
Arizona Mirror

Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it.

Elections departments across the country are getting tons of near-identical requests for an obscure document generated by ballot-counting machines, spurred by people who insist this record could help detect fraudulent voting patterns that show former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election. It is the latest example of the endless, fruitless quest for […] The post Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

A derogatory word has been removed from the names of places on federal lands, including 66 sites in AZ

Nearly all federal geographic features using the derogatory word sq*** have formally been renamed, after the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released new names for 643 locations across the United States, including 66 in Arizona.  The name change is the final step in the historic effort launched nearly a year ago by Interior […] The post A derogatory word has been removed from the names of places on federal lands, including 66 sites in AZ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Universal vouchers dramatically defund and divide

The argument made by Republican lawmakers that universal vouchers would “free children from a broken school system” was utterly destroyed last week when the Arizona Department of Education reported that 75% of families seeking new Empowerment Scholarship Accounts have never stepped foot in a public school. Under Gov. Doug Ducey’s newly expanded voucher program, 85,000 […] The post Universal vouchers dramatically defund and divide appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Measles cases highlight Arizona’s declining vaccination rates

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health recently announced three measles cases in the county as the state has continued to see year-over-year drops in how many children are being vaccinated against the highly contagious viral infection.  Measles has no specific treatment once a person becomes infected, and it is estimated that measles vaccinations resulted […] The post Measles cases highlight Arizona’s declining vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Voting Machines#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Republican#Qanon
Arizona Mirror

Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access

Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access. The grants are being used to fund high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects […] The post Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

AZ teacher, school staff pay raises at risk if spending limit isn’t lifted

Schools in Arizona could lose access to more than $1 billion lawmakers gave them this school year if the state doesn’t take action to lift a 40-year-old spending limit placed on school districts.  School superintendents from districts across the state with markedly different student populations — from Bullhead City School District on Arizona’s western border, […] The post AZ teacher, school staff pay raises at risk if spending limit isn’t lifted appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation

WASHINGTON – After bottoming out at 4% in 2017, labor union membership in Arizona has been slowly rising, but it is still well behind levels of previous years and only about half of the national average. In 2021, the most recent year for which Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available, it said 5.4% of workers in […] The post Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Will Kari Lake enforce a ban on nearly all abortions? Voters deserve to know.

As a physician, it’s important to me that I be as clear and honest as possible with my patients about their health, be it good news or bad news. Their health and well-being is at the forefront of my communication. I expect the same from our elected leaders. But now that Kari Lake will be […] The post Will Kari Lake enforce a ban on nearly all abortions? Voters deserve to know. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Arizona Mirror

Blake Masters has hired two ‘fake electors’ as campaign staffers

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has hired two fake electors, according to his campaign finance reports. Gregory Safsten has been paid $29,350.80 so far by the Masters campaign as a “campaign consultant.” Safsten was one of 11 people who signed a bogus document claiming former President Donald Trump won Arizona’s Electoral College votes in […] The post Blake Masters has hired two ‘fake electors’ as campaign staffers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona supports the investigation into Trump, January 6 and the continuing threat to our democracy

Over the course of the summer, the House Select Committee on January 6th presented its findings from a year-long investigation into the months leading up to the election in 2020, the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, and what happened on that day. But the attack on our country didn’t end on that day. Here in Arizona, we have people like Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, far-right Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, and U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar threatening our right to pick who leads us.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Youth access to mental health care improved under Jake’s Law, but persistent barriers hamper its reach

In March 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a sweeping set of measures designed to help curb rising rates of suicide and expand access to mental health treatment for Arizona residents with and without insurance. Commonly known as Jake’s Law, the legislation was named after Jake Machovsky, a 15-year-old who died by suicide in […] The post Youth access to mental health care improved under Jake’s Law, but persistent barriers hamper its reach appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Two months after Roe reversal, abortion picture in Arizona no clearer

WASHINGTON – When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, it left Arizona officials, advocates and physicians with 120 years of conflicting abortion laws to untangle. Two months later, things are still tangled. “We have struggled to understand what is permissible by law,” said Dr. Jill Gibson, medical director for Planned Parenthood […] The post Two months after Roe reversal, abortion picture in Arizona no clearer appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy