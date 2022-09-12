Vernon receives rebate check from insurance provider

VERNON — The town has received a rebate check of nearly $34,000 from its liability insurance provider, town officials announced.

The check was presented to the town last week by the member-owned nonprofit, Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, as part of the town’s pro-rated share of this year’s equity distribution for agency members, officials said.

The agency provides liability insurance and risk management services for the town and Vernon’s Board of Education, in addition to other nearby municipalities, school districts, and local public agencies.