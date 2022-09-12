ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon receives rebate check from insurance provider

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
VERNON — The town has received a rebate check of nearly $34,000 from its liability insurance provider, town officials announced.

The check was presented to the town last week by the member-owned nonprofit, Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, as part of the town’s pro-rated share of this year’s equity distribution for agency members, officials said.

The agency provides liability insurance and risk management services for the town and Vernon’s Board of Education, in addition to other nearby municipalities, school districts, and local public agencies.

NBC Connecticut

ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November

The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
