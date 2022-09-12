ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric Audi R8 Is Coming, but Will Have a Different Name: Report

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBPUh_0hs3ImHS00

Audi’s been teasing an electric supercar to replace the mid-engine R8 for years, ever since it launched the PB18 e-tron concept at Pebble Beach back in 2018. Audi’s been reluctant to confirm plans for those production cars, but now an Audi R8 successor is gaining traction inside the automaker and reportedly it’s going to be an electric supercar with a mid-engine feel but will go by a different name.

According to a recent report from Autocar , an electric Audi R8 successor is currently under development, despite not having an official green light from the suits in charge. Audi Sport boss Sebastian Grams told Autocar that he’s “fighting for [an R8 successor] and so are the board of Audi. We are looking at different kinds of concepts, and the direction is electrified. If I get my wish, it will be an R8 that’s electric. And if you do a super-sports car, then it’s a two-door concept.”

Grams also said that an electric R8 successor would be built at the same Böllinger Höfe, Germany factory, which hand-builds some elements of the R8: “Absolutely we will keep craftsmanship as it’s what makes the car unique from the rest of the portfolio. If we bring an R8 successor, we will try to continue to do that. It is important for the customer. There’s love inside an R8.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fO0Qe_0hs3ImHS00

Whenever this electric supercar debuts, it won’t be called an R8, nor will it try to be another R8. Instead, it will be its own car with its own feel.

Nothing’s been confirmed but Autocar speculates that the upcoming R8 successor could be built on the same electric platform Porsche is using for the next-gen electric Boxster. In that car, Porsche is reportedly emulating a mid-engine feel and balance by stacking the batteries behind the driver. Although, Grams assures that if Audi does use a shared Porsche platform, its car will feel very different from Porsche’s.

“We have brands around the Volkswagen Group which can be synergised. Despite being on the same platform, e-tron GT is very unique from Taycan.”

It’s likely that an electric supercar from Audi is coming. When it shows up we can only hope that it looks like the stunning aforementioned PB18 concept. Of course, the current R8’s screaming V10 will be deeply missed, as it’s one of the all-time greats. However, Grams is confident that any such electric supercar will have the character and emotion to make a great Audi Sport car.

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Porsche Cars#Sports Car#Vehicles#Electric Audi R8
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Motorious

BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette

Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy